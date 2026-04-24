Bridgewater Landing 55-plus Apartments Ribbon Cutting

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce proudly hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 10 to celebrate the grand opening of Sunrise Homes – Bridgewater Landing Apartments, a new 55-plus active adult living community in Riverview. Leasing has officially opened for this community, which offers thoughtfully designed one and two-bedroom residences with modern finishes, in-unit laundry and private patios or balconies.

Residents also enjoy a variety of amenities, including access to the Sweet Water Club community clubhouse, walking trails, outdoor gathering spaces and convenient proximity to shopping and dining at Winthrop Town Centre.

The apartments are part of the larger Bridgewater Landing community, designed to support residents’ ability to age in place. The campus includes villas and duplexes, independent living apartments and The Bridges Assisted Living Facility, creating a continuum of care and living options that allow residents to remain within the community as their needs evolve.

Visit its website at https://bridgewaterlandings.com/ for additional information and to schedule a tour.

Swim Life Celebrates Grand Reopening And New Pool Deck

On March 7, Swim Life celebrated its grand reopening and new pool deck with a ribbon cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. Everyone at the event enjoyed cookies, coffee and swimming.

Swim Life offers individualized, survival-oriented swimming lessons for children, along with skill-specific lesson options for all ages.

Coach Natalee believes that confidence in the water starts early. Early lessons help babies become comfortable in the water while building important survival skills. Swim Life offers infant survival swim lessons, survival swim lessons, stroke development, swim team preparation and adult lessons, all in a private, heated, salt-water pool in Lithia.

To learn more about Swim Life, visit www.myswimlife.com or email coachnatalee@myswimlife.com.

Hand & Stone Massage And Facial Spa Grand Reopening

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa recently celebrated its grand reopening with a ribbon cutting from the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. Hand & Stone is your escape button in the middle of real life. The moment you walk in, everything slows down. The lighting is soft, the air smells clean and calming and the front desk greets you like it’s been expecting you. It feels upscale without being intimidating — luxury that’s actually approachable.

What makes the Bloomingdale location stand out isn’t just the menu — it has a membership model. Clients can join a monthly membership program that makes it affordable to come regularly because it isn’t meant to be a once-a-year luxury; it’s routine self-care.

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa is located at 855 E. Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. A, in Brandon. Visit its website at www.handandstonebloomingdale.com to see the full range of services available.

Southern Construction

Southern Construction, based in Valrico, is a full-service general contracting company dedicated to delivering quality craftsmanship and turnkey solutions across residential and commercial projects. With a team of licensed professionals and decades of combined experience, it specializes in custom home construction, road and infrastructure development, remodeling and full-scale restoration services.

Whether building your dream home, modernizing your space or responding to unexpected damage, it brings precision, efficiency and care to every project. Its restoration experts are certified in water, fire, mold and trauma cleanup, ensuring properties are restored safely and quickly to their preloss condition. From concept to completion, it manages every detail — permits, design, construction and inspections — so clients can focus on what matters most. Its reputation is built on integrity, reliability and results that stand the test of time.

Visit its website at www.southernconstruction.net for additional information.