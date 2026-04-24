After an eight-year pause, brewery tours are officially returning to the Yuengling Tampa Brewery. Bookings went live on March 15 for visitors to begin making reservations, and tours began on March 20. The experience offers guests a behind-the-scenes look at America’s oldest brewery brewing beer inside Florida’s oldest operating brewery.

The relaunch of tours gives beer lovers and history enthusiasts alike the opportunity to learn about the craftsmanship and tradition that define the Yuengling name. Brewed locally in Tampa for more than 26 years, the brand is rooted in the company’s nearly 200-year legacy as a sixth-generation, family-owned and operated American brewery.

Originally constructed in 1958 by the Schlitz Brewing Company, the Tampa facility was one of the most advanced breweries of its time. Ownership later transferred to Stroh’s Brewery before being purchased by Yuengling in 1999, making Florida the company’s second home behind the breweries in Pottsville, Pennsylvania — and the oldest brewery in America. Today, the Yuengling Tampa Brewery continues the family brewing legacy, blending tradition with modern brewing technology to produce its iconic beers for the Southeast region.

The Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen opened on-site in Tampa in June 2023. Since then, the only public access to brewery tours was through the restaurant’s monthly Eagle Series Beer Dinner Experiences — chef-curated, multicourse beer pairing dinners featuring Yuengling favorites, like Traditional Lager, alongside small-batch, limited-release Eagle Series beers. The return of regularly scheduled tours now makes the brewery experience accessible to a broader audience of visitors to the Draft Haus & Kitchen beyond these exclusive, ticketed events.

Tour Experience Details

Yuengling Tampa Brewery Tour highlights include:

An overview of Yuengling’s almost 200-year heritage.

Insight into Florida’s oldest operating brewery.

A guided behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process.

Photo opportunities throughout the facility.

Opportunity to taste the broader portfolio of Yuengling brands and special, limited-edition beers only available on-site.

Tours will be available on Fridays and Saturdays, with plans to expand availability in the future.

Tickets start at $10.95 per person, and tours are open to all ages. Guests ages 21 and up may upgrade their experience to include a guided beer flight tasting.

The Yuengling Tampa Brewery is located at 11109 N. 30th St. in Tampa. To book tickets, visit www.yuengling.com/tampa/. For more information, visit the website or call 813-488-6444.