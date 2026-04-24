KETTLER, a nationally recognized real estate investor, developer and property management company, recently announced plans to deliver a 4,300-capacity music venue within the Gasworx district. The venue will be operated by Live Nation and is designed to complement Tampa’s growing live music ecosystem while honoring the unique culture, energy and historic character of Ybor City.

The planned midsize venue is slated to open in late 2028 and will provide an intimate setting capable of hosting a wide range of artists and performances, filling a gap in Tampa’s live entertainment landscape. The venue will attract touring artists and strengthen the broader music scene across the Tampa Bay region. Located on North 15th Street near the future marketplace, the site is steps from the Seventh Avenue entertainment corridor, the Centro Ybor parking garage and a future TECO Streetcar stop along Channelside Drive.

“Ybor City has a distinct character and a long tradition of nightlife and live music,” said James Nozar, president of development at KETTLER. “Our goal is to create a venue that carries that legacy forward by adding a new destination for residents, visitors and artists. It will bring a distinct atmosphere to the neighborhood and give people another reason to experience Ybor and stay longer.”

“We’re proud to partner with KETTLER to bring this venue to life,” said Brittany Flores, Live Nation’s Florida market president. “This project is a meaningful investment in Tampa and in the future of its music scene, growing the market and giving fans more of the shows they want close to home. We’re building something that reflects the energy and history of Ybor City and helps grow Tampa as a destination for live music.”

The venue will combine modern venue design with a vintage-style marquee lit up with exposed lightbulbs, a brick façade and second-level balcony inspired by Ybor City’s distinctive architecture. The interior draws inspiration from historic theaters, incorporating a stage proscenium and rich, green tones to evoke a sense of nostalgia. Created in collaboration with Blueprint Studio, Live Nation’s in-house design and development group, and TVS Architecture and Interior Design, the venue is designed around both the fan and artist experiences, with great sightlines, state-of-the-art lights and sound and thoughtfully designed backstage spaces.

As a long-term investment in the community, the venue is designed to strengthen the local economy and support continued growth. The venue is projected to generate $80 million in annual economic impact while drawing visitors who will support nearby restaurants, hotels and local businesses. It will also support approximately 440 jobs and is expected to contribute roughly $6 million each year in state and local tax revenue. The venue will also be available for private and corporate events.

“This investment reflects the strong momentum and confidence behind Tampa Bay’s economy,” said Craig J. Richard, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council. “A vibrant entertainment venue in Ybor City brings jobs, foot traffic and new energy to the district, enhancing quality of life and helping Tampa attract and retain the talented workforce that fuels our long-term growth.”

Upon completion, Gasworx will deliver approximately 5,000 new residences, over 500,000 square feet of new trophy office space and 120,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, including a 28,000-square-foot marketplace opening in 2027 that will feature restaurants, market-style offerings and unique retail, along with a new 1-acre park as a central gathering space for residents and visitors.

Gasworx is a joint venture between KETTLER, local developer Darryl Shaw and international property company PPF Real Estate.

For more information on Gasworx and leasing, visit https://gasworx.com/.