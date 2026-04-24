National Safe Boating Week returns from Saturday through Friday, May 16-22, marking the annual kickoff of the Safe Boating Campaign, a global effort encouraging boaters to enjoy the water responsibly. This week serves as a reminder for all boaters to refresh their safety skills and prepare for the upcoming season.

Flotilla 74, Brandon, will support the campaign with two local events at Williams Park, located at 9425 U.S. 41 S. in Riverview:

Free Vessel Safety Checks on Sunday, May 17.

Hillsborough County Marine Safety Event on Friday, May 22, 9 a.m.-12 Noon.

According to U.S. Coast Guard statistics, drowning accounts for three out of four recreational boating fatalities, and 87 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets. Choosing the right life jacket — U.S. Coast Guard approved, activity-appropriate and properly fitted — is one of the simplest ways to stay safe on the water.

Top safety tips from the National Safe Boating Council:

Take a boating safety course. Training options are available for all experience levels.

Check your equipment. Schedule a free vessel safety check to ensure required gear is present and working.

File a float plan. Share your itinerary, passenger list, vessel details and communication equipment with someone on shore.

Wear a life jacket — every time. A stowed life jacket cannot save a life.

Use an engine cut-off switch. It’s the law and prevents runaway vessels if the operator falls overboard.

Monitor the weather. Check forecasts before and during your trip.

Stay aware. Know your surroundings, speed zones and navigation hazards.

Never boat under the influence. Designate a sober skipper.

Keep communication devices on hand. Carry more than one option that works when wet.

The Safe Boating Campaign is funded through the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund and administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. Free and paid educational resources are available at https://safeboatingcampaign.com/.

The National Safe Boating Council, established in 1958, continues to lead national efforts in boating safety education and professional development. Learn more at www.safeboatingcouncil.org.