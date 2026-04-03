My favorite Easter decoration is a wooden, one-eared bunny posted on my flowerbed. It’s not new. It’s not fancy. It’s not terribly attractive.

But it’s honest and blatant about the message it brings: You may be missing a vital part of yourself this year (notice the bunny’s missing ear), but nevertheless you’re blessed.

I suspect you feel diminished in your worth. You may know what caused it — perhaps the death of a loved one you’ve celebrated Easter with throughout most of your life. Maybe it’s the absence of someone who brought you much joy and happiness at a different season of life. Could be the dissolving of a longtime dream. Or an unexpected change in your finances, job, health, church or circle of friends.

Something that has caused disillusionment with life as you thought you knew it.

Or maybe you don’t know what has created this deep sense of loss within you. You find that you lean toward the melancholy rather than the joyous this Easter. Your spirit is dragging. You want to celebrate the miracle of Christ’s death and resurrection, but there’s some pervasive sorrow in your soul that defies identification.

You may not have a clue about why, where, when or how to process your unease (hence the bunny’s baffled expression). You may only perceive that something vital is absent this year. Something is different. Something is off.

The message of this little broken Easter sign is that you’re blessed. Regardless. It’s okay to be broken. Unwhole. Disconnected. Bewildered over it all.

You’re still blessed. Whether you feel it or not. Whether you think you deserve it or not. Two thousand years ago, Jesus willingly gave his life so that you could be blessed today. Eternal life is yours if you only choose to believe it. Papa God is pouring out His blessings on you like a gushing waterfall. You just have to recognize that you’re all wet.

I pray that you’ll acknowledge and embrace your Easter blessings — regardless of your circumstances — during this time of remembrance of the crucifixion and resurrection of your Savior.

Wow. What a blessing, my friend! Don’t miss it.