Families across the Greater Tampa area are gearing up for summer, and one local program is already drawing attention with a blend of fun, learning and adventure. Camp VIBE at Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies is now enrolling, offering children a dynamic camp experience designed to inspire creativity, teamwork and personal growth.

Each week of Camp VIBE introduces a new theme, giving campers fresh opportunities to explore different interests through hands-on activities, interactive lessons and engaging field trips. From creative projects to team-building exercises, the program is structured to keep children excited while helping them discover new passions and build confidence.

Organizers said the goal is simple: to create an environment where learning feels like an adventure. Campers are encouraged to think big, try new things and develop friendships along the way. With a balance of structured programming and playful exploration, the camp aims to deliver an experience that children will remember long after summer ends.

The program is part of Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academies, which serves families in Valrico, Brandon and the surrounding Tampa communities. The Circa Fishhawk location in Lithia offers a secure, technology-enhanced environment with trained educators, live-stream classroom access and controlled entry systems, providing peace of mind for parents.

Beyond summer camp, Kids ‘R’ Kids offers accredited programs for children ranging from infants to age 12, including preschool and before and after-school care. The school emphasizes a well-rounded approach to education, focusing on physical, emotional, social and intellectual development through play and structured learning.

As a family-owned and operated organization, the academy encourages strong parent involvement and prioritizes the individual needs of each child.

With spots expected to fill quickly, families are encouraged to schedule a tour and learn more about what Camp VIBE has to offer.

Kids ‘R’ Kids Circa FishHawk is located at 5815 Kids Crossing Dr. in Lithia. Call 813-654-7000. Hours of operation: 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Visit the website at https://kidsrkids.com/circa-fishhawk/.