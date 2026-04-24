As Hillsborough County’s Urban Service Area (USA) begins to reach its long-term capacity, the Planning Commission has initiated a high-stakes study that could redefine the rural landscape stretching from Thonotosassa to the Plant City line.

The I-4 Corridor Urban Expansion Area Study covers 35,000 acres of what is currently rural land consisting of strawberry fields, cattle ranches and two-lane roads. During a recent virtual meeting, planners made the case that this area, long protected from high-density building, is now the county’s primary solution for handling its projected growth.

The core driver of this study is a policy mandate established in 1993. By law, the county must maintain enough land within the Urban Service Area to handle 80 percent of all new growth. The USA is essentially a utility boundary that dictates where the county provides city-style infrastructure, such as central water, sewer and high-density transportation.

However, as available land within those boundaries shrinks, current projections show that the county could fall below the required growth threshold by 2040. To get ahead of the curve, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) directed staff to evaluate expansion zones in South Little Manatee and the I-4 Corridor.

The I-4 Corridor forecasts are striking. While the area currently adds 71 households per year, the County calls for 576 annually by 2050. That is an 800 percent acceleration — an eight-fold jump that creates a massive disconnect between these projections and the reality of our two-lane rural roads and existing services.

This pressure is complicated by shifting markets. Demand for office space has tanked with up to 20 percent vacancy, but industrial and logistics demand remains very strong. With prime I-4/I-75 access, developers are eyeing our Residential-1 agricultural land for large-scale warehouses and distribution centers, even though most residents still rely on private wells and septic systems.

To manage this transition, planners are proposing a nodal development strategy. Under this philosophy, higher-intensity growth would be concentrated in specific nodes, primarily located near existing highway interchanges like Mango Road, McIntosh Road and Branch Forbes Road. The goal is to cluster commercial and industrial uses in these hubs, theoretically allowing the county to preserve the rural character and environmental sensitivity of the land in between.

A central part of the early findings is a new environmental scoring system used to determine the feasibility of this expansion. Planners are aggregating data on floodplains, wildlife habitats and water resource sensitivity to determine which land is most sensitive for development.

Using a color-coded scale, floodways and highly sensitive habitats are marked for protection, while white and light-colored areas are seen as the most feasible for expansion. This data will be critical as the county moves into Stage 2 Land Use Workshops this summer, where the actual lines on the map will begin to be drawn.

Perhaps the most controversial aspect of the expansion remains the infrastructure and the associated costs. The study area is currently a utility desert by urban standards, and bringing central water and wastewater to 35,000 acres is a massive, multimillion-dollar endeavor.

Furthermore, the transportation network consists mostly of narrow rural roads that are already feeling the pinch of traffic. While road-widening projects are slated for major arteries like State Road 60 and I-4, the internal collector roads remain a major point of contention.

A focus of the study’s scope involves reviewing fees and funding sources, leaving residents to wonder if new development will pay its own way through impact fees or if the financial burden will fall on the broader taxpayer base.

This study is only in the first of a fourstage process, and planners are emphasizing that no final decisions have been made. The Planning Commission is utilizing a community asset mapping tool that allows residents to go online and identify what they value most, from historic sites to scenic views, which they believe should be off-limits to developers.

“We want to understand what the community wants before we go about recommending expansions,” the project team stated during the presentation.

The study is scheduled to conclude in the fall of 2026, when final recommendations will be sent to the Board of County Commissioners. For more information and to take the stage-one survey, residents can visit https://planhillsborough.org/.

Detailed data slides and a full recording of the virtual meeting can be found via the project’s YouTube channel or by visiting the I-4 Corridor section at https://planhillsborough.org/.