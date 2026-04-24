Local Preschool Raises $3,500 For St. Jude’s

A Children’s Kastle Early Learning Center in Winthrop recently hosted its annual Spring Fling fundraiser in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. With the incredible support of its families, staff and local community, it was able to raise over $3,500 this year alone. This brings its total donations to St. Jude to more than $70,000 over the years. Supporting St. Jude is something very close to its heart. Families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food. Its only focus is helping families’ children get better, and it is honored to play even a small part in supporting that mission.

A Children’s Kastle is located at 11297 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview, visit its website at https://achildrenskastle.com/ to find out more about the services it offers.

Community Service Scholarship

Applications are now being accepted by the Democratic Women’s Club of Southeast Hillsborough County for this year’s Sandra Morehouse Community Service Scholarship. Visit the website at https://sehillsboroughdwc.org/ and scroll down to access the application. Applications must be received by Thursday, April 30, and can be emailed to smorehousescholarship@gmail.com.

The Derby: A Fundraising Event Benefiting ECHO

Join us on Saturday, May 2, at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds for The Derby, an elegant and entertaining evening in support of ECHO and its mission to assist families in crisis.

Guests will enjoy classic mint juleps and a silent auction featuring a variety of exciting items. Attendees can also experience the refined atmosphere of Mi Casa Cigars and take part in a Best Hat Contest, with prizes awarded for standout derby styles.

All proceeds from the event will directly support ECHO’s life-stabilizing programs, helping provide essential resources and hope to local families in need.

Dress in your finest derby attire and be part of an unforgettable night of community, generosity and celebration.

Register at https://host.nxt.blackbaud.com/registration-form/?formId=076c3d4a-096f-4c61-91ca-fe4f503076dc&envId=p-R_SIAr_O8kaEfm_tZ_laVw&zone=usa.

Impact Teen Huddles

The Impact Program is now offering Teen Huddles, a faith-based small group ‘huddle’ intended to help students understand God’s word, ask honest questions and learn how to apply biblical truths to real-life situations. Students in sixth through 12th grade meet on the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at 3115 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

For more information, contact Kayla Dorman, an Impact intern, at kdorman@whatisimpact.com or 863-220-3829.

Music And Art Homeschool Day At Cracker Country

Discover some of Florida’s rich music and art history at Cracker Country Music and Art Homeschool Day on Tuesday, May 12. While visiting the museum’s historic buildings, homeschoolers can participate in activities designed to make late-19th-through-early-20th-century art and music come alive.

Enjoy live musical demonstrations on the dulcimer, mandolin and conga drum; make your own musical instrument; and do some ‘everyday’ chores, like churning butter and cleaning laundry on a washboard.

Advanced ticket purchase is required from its website at https://floridastatefair.com/event/homeschool-day-music-art/.

Mother’s Day Celebration

Join the Brandon Caribbean American Cultural Association (BCACA) for The Queens Soiree, A Mother’s Day Celebration, honoring the grace, strength and legacy of mothers. This black-tie, formal event will take place on Saturday, May 9, at 117 Windhorst Rd. in Brandon. There is limited seating, so please book early. Pay via Zelle at bcacainc@gmail.com; tickets are $30 if purchased by Monday, April 27. If you have questions, please call 813-318-1384.