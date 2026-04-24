Pelican Players Community Theater Presents Farce of Nature

The nonstop hilarity of Farce of Nature, penned by the noted playwriting team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, focuses on one chaotic day in the life of the Wilburns, the owners of a struggling fishing lodge in the Ozarks. As in every farce, there are wild and unusual happenings, mistaken identity, frenzied confrontations, ridiculous disguises and secrets exposed as the family deals with a Witness Protection snitch, a cop dressed as a maid, a discontented wife and outrageous, unexpected guests.

All performances are at the Kings Point Veterans Theater in the North Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center, and audiences will have four opportunities to see the play, starting on Thursday, May 14. Tickets are on sale now at the Kings Point Box Office from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Derby: A Fundraising Event Benefiting ECHO

Join us on Saturday, May 2, at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds for The Derby, an elegant and entertaining evening in support of ECHO and its mission to assist families in crisis.

Guests will enjoy classic mint juleps and a silent auction featuring a variety of exciting items. Attendees can also experience the refined atmosphere of Mi Casa Cigars and take part in a Best Hat Contest, with prizes awarded for standout derby styles.

All proceeds from the event will directly support ECHO’s life-stabilizing programs, helping provide essential resources and hope to local families in need.

Dress in your finest derby attire and be part of an unforgettable night of community, generosity and celebration.

Register at https://host.nxt.blackbaud.com/registration-form/?formId=076c3d4a-096f-4c61-91ca-fe4f503076dc&envId=p-R_SIAr_O8kaEfm_tZ_laVw&zone=usa.

Impact Teen Huddles

The Impact Program is now offering Teen Huddles, a faith-based small group ‘huddle’ intended to help students understand God’s word, ask honest questions and learn how to apply biblical truths to real-life situations. Students in sixth through 12th grade meet on the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at 3115 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

For more information, contact Kayla Dorman, an Impact intern, at kdorman@whatisimpact.com or 863-220-3829.

Music And Art Homeschool Day At Cracker Country

Discover some of Florida’s rich music and art history at Cracker Country Music and Art Homeschool Day on Tuesday, May 12. While visiting the museum’s historic buildings, homeschoolers can participate in activities designed to make late-19th-through-early-20th-century art and music come alive.

Enjoy live musical demonstrations on the dulcimer, mandolin and conga drum; make your own musical instrument; and do some ‘everyday’ chores, like churning butter and cleaning laundry on a washboard.

Advanced ticket purchase is required from its website at https://floridastatefair.com/event/homeschool-day-music-art/.

Mother’s Day Celebration

Join the Brandon Caribbean American Cultural Association (BCACA) for The Queens Soiree, A Mother’s Day Celebration, honoring the grace, strength and legacy of mothers. This black-tie, formal event will take place on Saturday, May 9, at 117 Windhorst Rd. in Brandon. There is limited seating, so please book early. Pay via Zelle at bcacainc@gmail.com; tickets are $30 if purchased by Monday, April 27. If you have questions, please call 813-318-1384.