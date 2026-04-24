What began as a life-or-death moment in a community garden has become a powerful story of survival, teamwork and recognition at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. Recently, Florida Senator Ashley Moody honored Sharon Gibbs, director of critical care at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, with the Florida’s Finest Award for her heroic actions that helped save the life of Jeff Pollier.

Jeff Pollier and his wife, Robin Pollier, were present for the surprise presentation, making the moment even more meaningful.

Just months earlier, Jeff Pollier collapsed from a heart attack while gardening with Robin Pollier at their plot in the community garden in Sun City Center. By chance, Gibbs was nearby and immediately sprang into action. She began CPR while others retrieved an automated external defibrillator, or AED, delivering the critical care needed to restore his heartbeat.

Emergency responders transported Jeff Pollier to HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, where physicians identified severe blockages in three major coronary arteries. He was then transferred to HCA Florida Brandon Hospital for advanced cardiac care, where a multidisciplinary team performed a lifesaving quadruple bypass surgery.

During the award presentation, Moody recognized Gibbs not only for her quick thinking and clinical expertise but also for embodying the compassion and readiness that define health care professionals across Florida. Her actions serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of CPR training and access to AEDs and the impact of being prepared to act in an emergency.

Stories like Jeff Pollier’s highlight the critical role of teamwork across HCA Florida Healthcare facilities. From the immediate response in the community to advanced cardiac care in the hospital, every step played a part in giving him a second chance at life.

Now reunited and thriving, Jeff and Robin Pollier stood alongside Gibbs during the ceremony, a full circle moment that underscored the lifesaving difference one person and one team can make. For Jeff Pollier, that difference means more time with his wife, his family and the life they have built together.

Jeff Pollier described his recovery in simple terms: “I’m living on bonus time now.”

For the team at Brandon Hospital and South Shore Hospital, it is a reminder of their shared mission: to care for and improve human life.