The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) proudly celebrated the grand opening of Smiley Beans Coffee with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on April 2, following the chamber’s 8 a.m. RISE Networking Group gathering.

Chamber President Amber Aaron welcomed attendees and offered words of introduction and congratulations to owners Robert and Natalia Stayton, recognizing their commitment to bringing high-quality, convenient coffee solutions to the Tampa Bay community. In honor of the occasion, BRCC Ambassador Bryan Snyder presented a special proclamation officially declaring April 2 as ‘Smiley Beans Coffee Day.’

Smiley Beans Coffee LLC is a locally owned, veteran and woman-owned business specializing in premium bean-to-cup coffee machines designed for offices, gyms, spas and residential communities. Its innovative systems grind whole beans for every cup, delivering fresh espresso, cappuccino, latte, Americano, hot chocolate and other specialty beverages — all from one compact machine.

Following the ribbon cutting, guests enjoyed a live coffee demonstration and complimentary tastings, experiencing firsthand the quality and convenience Smiley Beans Coffee brings to workplaces and shared spaces. The company provides full-service installation and maintenance, premium beans and supplies and flexible service models, including complimentary business coffee programs and pay-per-cup vending systems.

During the ceremony, Robert Stayton expressed his appreciation to the chamber and attendees for their support and encouraged everyone to experience its products and machines firsthand. One of Smiley Beans Coffee’s machines is now available at the Brandon Riverview Chamber office, offering members and visitors the opportunity to enjoy fresh, cafe-quality coffee on-site.

Smiley Beans Coffee is dedicated to enhancing workplace environments, boosting employee satisfaction and creating welcoming spaces for clients and guests — all while supporting the local community through strong partnerships.

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Smiley Beans Coffee and looks forward to its continued success and impact within the business community.

For more information about Smiley Beans Coffee, please visit its website at https://smileybeanscoffee.com/ or connect with it through the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce.