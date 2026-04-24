By Emma Snider

Trax Federal Credit Union has been a proud member of Central Florida for decades. From Scholarships and loans to credit services and financial education courses, Trax is a one-stop shop for your financial needs.

Trax Federal Credit Union offers many services for a variety of financial needs. To begin, Trax offers three different scholarships for their customers. Any Trax member, from high school seniors to college and trade school students, is eligible to apply for one of its three scholarships. The Trade/Vocational Scholarship offered by Trax aims to provide its recipients with $500 to further their education. The Trax Academic Scholarship provides a sum of $1,000 to incoming and collegiate-level recipients. Finally, the Giorgianni Legacy Scholarship, named after Trax Federal Credit Union’s former CEO, Pete Giorgianni, for his contributions that shaped the current youth program, awards one outstanding recipient with $2,500. Trax aims to support its members in their professional developments through financial aid.

“We’re proud to serve our members not just as a financial institution, but as a trusted partner on their financial journey” said Chelsea Smith, marketing manager at Trax Federal Credit Union. “Our focus is on giving members the tools and flexibility they need to move forward at every stage of life, with products designed around their needs.”

In addition to Trax Federal Credit Union scholarships, Trax offers a wide range of loans to its members, including student loans, credit builders, auto loans, mortgages and HELOCs. With Trax’s current HELOC campaign, lasting until Tuesday, June 30, members who get a HELOC will be eligible to receive rates as low as 3.99 percent APR for the first six months of their loan term. Also, with one of Trax Credit Union’s unique credit cards, members can experience competitive rates and no annual fees.

With Trax Federal Credit Union’s introduction of its SavvyMoney credit service, members can monitor their credit report daily, set goals, track progress towards credit goals and receive personalized loan offers based on their credit score right from the mobile app. Additionally, Trax members have access to the free digital financial education courses, which cover topics such as saving for a big purchase, budgeting and retirement planning.

To learn more about Trax Federal Credit Union scholarships and services, visit www.traxcu.com.