The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) proudly awarded $31,500 in college scholarships to 18 outstanding local high school graduates on May 13 at the Ruskin Moose Lodge 813. More than 90 members, recipients and their families attended the celebration honoring these students’ achievements. Each recipient received $1,750 to support tuition, books and lab fees. Funding came from the club’s dedicated fundraising efforts and generous donations, including family memorials. Recipients were selected through interviews conducted by the ABWC Scholarship Committee: Sharon Vasquez (Chair), Kim Alkins, Brenda Fricks, Janet Moses and Ann Robbins.

Lennard High School recipients included Payton Bull, Caroline Duncan, Tane Goldson, Omar Halwani, Nathahn Jorden, Noah Jorden, Gina Mesh, Noelia Morales, Lena Phillips-Osgood, Sascha Overduijn, Natalia Sinilo and Isabel Wiltz.

East Bay High School recipients included Chase Longenecker, Keaton Neill, Laurel NeSmith, Santiago Pereira, Sadie Sherman and Naylani Smith.

The luncheon was especially meaningful as it marked the club’s final gathering, concluding a legacy that began in 1959. For many members, supporting scholarships was the heart of their service. While no records confirm when the scholarship program began, longtime member Marlene Hall noted that scholarships were already being awarded when she joined in 1990.

Past recipients have shared how these awards eased financial burdens and strengthened their confidence. Though the club is disbanding, its impact will live on through the many students it has supported, encouraged and empowered for generations to come.