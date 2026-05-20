The lingering humidity and rising temperatures indicate this year’s hurricane season is upon us, and before the wind and rain blow, local residents have the opportunity to get ready and prepare for foul weather.

Emergency officials and their agencies are also preparing, and two events hosted by the Southshore Disaster Council will highlight those efforts to the public.

One of the biggest changes is the updating of evacuation zones that determine when residents need to vacate their homes and businesses.

Hillsborough County has expanded its hurricane evacuation zones, and the revisions significantly increase zones affecting Osprey Observer readers, placing many areas in an evacuation zone for the first time.

Zone A, the first to evacuate, expanded further inland into Apollo Beach, while Zone C grew into Palm River. Officials remind residents that all mobile and manufactured homes remain classified as Zone A, regardless of location. Residents should verify their updated zone at https://hcfl.gov/heat.

Deputies of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office control the safety and security of local streets during a disaster, but when those streets become rivers, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue has three new airboats to enhance its response to flooding from heavy rains and hurricanes.

The airboats are designed for extreme conditions, allowing responders to navigate submerged roads and neighborhoods that traditional vehicles cannot reach. According to county officials, the new boats will improve response times and expand rescue capabilities for communities isolated by flooding.

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has also been busy funding improvements to disaster-related infrastructure, such as emergency power for pump stations and improving drainage. Commissioner Joshua Wostal spoke in support of the less glamorous but necessary improvements that the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners have recently approved with the aim of keeping residents safe and dry.

“I know it’s tough to get excited about sewer systems, but I’m sad there’s not more people excited about the double pressure sewer system overhaul we’re going to do,” he said during the May 6 BOCC meeting.

The SouthShore Disaster Council will host its readiness symposiums with information residents can use to get ready for stormy weather on Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon at Calvary Lutheran Church, located at 1250 E. Ruskin Ave. in Ruskin, and on Thursday, June 11, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon at Sun City Center United Methodist Church, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center.