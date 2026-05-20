Church singers, musicians and worship leaders from across Florida will gather in Riverview this summer for the second annual GA2FL Music Workshop, a three-day event focused on gospel music, ministry and fellowship.

Hosted by The Gospel According II Florida Inc., the workshop will take place Thursday through Saturday, June 4-6, at Disciples of Christ Christian Fellowship located at 11116 Rhodine Rd. in Riverview.

Organizers said the event is designed to unite church ministries from around the region through uplifting music, educational sessions and spiritual encouragement. The workshop will feature instruction led by experienced gospel music professionals, offering participants opportunities to strengthen musical skills while deepening their connection to worship through music.

“The workshop will bring together church ministries from across the region for four days of uplifting gospel music, enriching workshops and valuable fellowship,” organizers said in a statement. “Our sessions are designed to enhance musical skills, inspire worship teams and deepen the spiritual connection through music.”

The annual gathering is expected to attract singers, instrumentalists and worship teams representing churches throughout the state. Sessions will include collaborative rehearsals, music ministry development and worship-focused instruction.

Early bird registration for the workshop was available from April 15-30 for $45 and included lunch. Standard registration, which remains open through June 6, is $60 and also includes lunch for participants. Discounted hotel accommodations are available upon request for those traveling from outside the area.

In addition to the workshop sessions, the public is invited to attend the Gospel According to Florida Concert on Saturday night, June 6. The concert is free and open to the community.

Organizers hope the event will continue building connections among Florida gospel ministries while creating an atmosphere of encouragement and worship.

For more information or to register, visit https://doccf.org/ or call 813-677-8600. Additional information is also available through workshop coordinator Mary Jo McKay at 813-758-8587.