With its sweeping roofline leading to an almost coupe-like appearance, it is arguably one of the sleekest compact all-electric luxury SUVs on the market. Sitting between the Q4 and Q8 e-trons, the 2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron is quick off the mark, with plenty of punch to produce a graceful and energetic ride. Lest we forget, the renowned quattro all-wheel drive provides peace of mind in any road situation or weather condition.

A 100-kWh lithium-ion battery coupled with dual motors, front and rear, is capable of blasting off a healthy 456 horsepower. Translation? Zero to 60 is achievable in just 4.9 seconds, with a top speed of 130 mph. Getting power to the ground is a single-speed auto gearbox, which results in a quiet and smooth drivetrain. An electronically controlled, continuously adaptive air suspension at all four wheels delivers admirable poise and stability. Making the SUV effortless to place in corners is a direct and accurate rack-and-pinion electric power steering system. The potent brakes, which feature 13.8-inch ventilated discs, have a firm pedal feel. They operate inside 19-inch alloy wheels shod with 235/60 front and 255/55 rear tires. On a full charge, the cozy five-seater can cover up to 318 miles. Plug into a 240 volt and it will take about 14 hours, but a fast DC charge can juice up 80 percent in just 21 minutes. Towing and payload capacities are plentiful at 4,400 and 1,036 pounds, respectively.

Thumbs up to the exterior appearance with its generous bit of black trim, showing off a massive single-frame and familiar four-ring grille surrounded by pinwheel-design LED headlights. The interior is cozy with plenty of top-notch luxury and style. The 14.5-inch MMI infotainment interface stands tall on the dashboard with the driver facing a curved 11.9-inch digital display screen. The driver and front passenger are pampered by rich-looking eight-way power heated leather seats. Opt for the $5,800 prestige package, which fetches you a Bang & Olufsen sound system with 3D sound, animated head and taillights, seven digital DRL signatures, a top-view camera, a 10.9-inch passenger display screen, etc. Thoughtful touches include a three-spoke power tilt/telescopic steering column, a moonroof and liftgate, a wireless phone charger, a 40/20/40 fold rear bench, three-zone auto AC and an Audi drive select so dynamic, comfort, balanced, efficiency and offroad modes are available.

Eight airbags; four-wheel antilock brakes with brake assist; electronic stability/traction control; a rearview camera; blind-spot, lane departure and rear cross-traffic warnings; front/rear parking sensors and park assist plus; Audi pre-sense (detects an emergency maneuver and prepares the vehicle and its occupants); adaptive cruise control; a tire pressure monitoring system; and daytime running lights are standard.

With gas nearly $4 a gallon as summer brings an even bigger hit at the pump, the Q6 e-tron is a no-brainer. Its sleek appearance and cutting-edge technology make the electric SUV a tempting choice. On that note, Audi will skip this year’s model and reintroduce the Q6 e-tron in the second quarter of 2027 with several appealing upgrades.