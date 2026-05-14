By Mylena C. Ferman

RJS Law Group (RJS) has served Ruskin and Tampa’s English and Spanish-speaking clients with legal representation since 2002.

The law group consists of three main lawyers: Brandon Kolb, who primarily handles traffic defense; Ana Salinas, who oversees personal injury cases, probate cases, trust-related cases and wills; and Rolando Santiago, founder and managing partner of RJS, who works on real estate, business law and personal injury cases. All RJS employees are natively fluent in both English and Spanish.

“We have a large client base of people who are first-generation immigrants and so their English is extremely limited. To discuss technical issues can be challenging. It is not challenging for us,” Santiago said.

Their expertise in taking on cases for Spanish speakers has earned them a reputation locally and internationally. RJS has taken on numerous personal injury litigation cases, including in Argentina, Honduras, El Salvador and Japan.

“It’s fun, you know?” Santiago said about the international cases. “It’s fun to be able to help folks, to have the knowledge to be able to help when they thought there was no justice available to them.”

In addition to her local work, Salinas helps coordinate RJS’ international cases and is a licensed attorney in Honduras.

“We focus on the person-to-person,” Santiago explained. “… We are a firm where clients can get ahold of the attorney, can get ahold of the paralegal.”

Humanity is at the core of RJS’ business practices.

“We get results for the clients because of the staff. Everybody here is knowledgeable,” Santiago said.

According to its website, RJS also takes general civil litigation, workers’ compensation and immigration law cases. The cost of the services varies. Most services charge an hourly rate that typically ranges from $400-$800. Other services have a base or flat fee. For example, will kits have a flat fee of $750, basic trusts have a base fee of $3,500 and traffic defense is approximately $300 per infraction.

To learn more about RJS Law Group, visit its website at https://rjslawgroup.com/, email at info@rjslawgroup.com or call 813-641-0010. RJS Law Group is open from Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and by appointment on weekends. It is located at 306 N. U.S. 41 in Ruskin.