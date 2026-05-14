Home Service Heroes remains a trusted presence in Tampa Bay, broadening its electrical, airconditioning and plumbing services while adopting new technology to meet rising demand.

The company, originally founded in 1999, has built its reputation on fast response times and a customercentered approach.

“Home Service Heroes, formally Electric Today, is your locally owned electrical, air-conditioning and plumbing repair company that has been in the area since 1999,” said owner Jon Polizzi. “We pride ourselves on fast, same-day service and having the best guarantee in Tampa Bay.”

Polizzi explained that the company’s foundation rests on a set of guiding principles consisting of faith, honor, excellence and want as the pillars that drive the business.

“We founded the company on these four powerful core values and truly make every decision based on lining up with these,” he said. “Faith: Follow the golden rule and treat other the way you want to be treated and be thankful for all we have and know we are all part of something bigger than ourselves. Honor: Everything we do will be done with honor and integrity. Excellence: We strive for absolute perfection, both professionally and personally. Want: We all must have that burning desire to be awesome.”

For Polizzi, the company’s mission is rooted in service.

“The most rewarding part of owning this business is being able to help people. Our mission is ‘to serve,’ and I just love hearing how we made someone’s day or we saved the day due to an issue within the home. I also love the fact that the work we do creates jobs and we are able to support the families of our team,” he said.

Fast response remains central to the company’s identity.

“This has been our claim to fame from the beginning,” said Polizzi. “No one wants to wait when the lights don’t work or the AC is not cooling. We totally get that and have built this company to be able to come to you and fix the issue fast. I know that time is valuable to most people, and the work we do helps save time.”

Technology has also become a key part of operations.

“We have adopted some new technology to help us be more efficient,” said Polizzi. “From training to material ordering programs, like AI software, has helped us stay organized and get things done fast. I have also made it as easy as possible to schedule jobs with our book online features and pre-scheduled maintenance.”

Rigorous and consistent training remains a priority as codes and products evolve.

“As codes and safety standards change, we react fast and get ourselves up to speed on the new info so we can better inform homeowners of these,” Polizzi said.

Ultimately, Polizzi said the company’s promise is simple: “We show up when you need us with reliable, same-day service so you’re never left waiting around. We’re a team of real people who genuinely care about your home, your time and doing the job right — not just getting in and out. And we stand behind our work with the best guarantees in Tampa Bay, so you can feel confident the job is done right the first time.”

For more information, call 813-653-4221 or visit https://homeserviceheroesfl.com/.