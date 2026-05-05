Bloomingdale High School is hosting basketball camps for boys and girls of all skill levels from fourth to ninth grade this summer.

Week one will be held from Monday through Thursday, June 8-11, and week two is from Monday through Thursday, June 15-18.

Session one is for grades four through six from 9 a.m.-12 Noon and session two is for grades seven through nine from 1-4 p.m.

Students will be instructed by Bloomingdale boys Head Coach David Maciejewski and girls basketball Head Coach Joel Bower along with players, with an emphasis on the improvement of fundamental skills and sportsmanship.

“I enjoy teaming up with Coach Bower and the girls players during camp,” said Maciejewski. “I think both of our programs do a really good job of supporting each other throughout the year, and I believe that this camp helps set the foundation for that with our teams. We have several players on both the boys and girls teams who have come to camp and are now players in our program. I enjoy seeing those players grow from middle school and elementary players into players in both our programs wearing the Bloomingdale jersey.”

﻿﻿Players from beginner to advanced are welcome, with each one receiving a camp T-shirt.

The priority is for each camper to have fun and learn in a safe environment. ﻿﻿Campers will be placed in groups by age, size and ability.

﻿﻿All campers participate in daily skills, instructions and drills and play in three-on-three or five-on-five games and contests daily.

﻿﻿Participants may arrive as early as 30 minutes before their session begins, with concessions and camp bank available.

Bower will also be hosting a joint camp with Newsome girls basketball Head Coach David Cassreino. The Rival Girls Basketball Camp will be held at Newsome High School from 9 a.m.-12 Noon from Monday through Thursday, June 22-25, for rising sixth to ninth graders. The cost is $125 per person.

“I am excited to see players from both schools work together to help develop the next generation of basketball players in our area,” said Bower.

For more information on the camps, email Bower at joel.bower@hcps.net or Cassreino at david.cassreino@hcps.net.

“I’m looking forward to having our two programs come together this summer to help promote girls basketball in the community,” said Cassreino. “This is a great opportunity for young girls to learn the game from the coaches and players of Bloomingdale and Newsome. It will be a fun week of basketball.”