For Bridget Jenkins, roofing is more than an occupation. Roofing is in her blood.

Cardinal Roofing, founded by her father, Roger Jenkins, in 1995, quickly became a major part of her early adult life. And when Bridget Jenkins sought a career-pivot, she became more involved with Cardinal Roofing, taking on every job within the company before obtaining her roofing license over 25 years ago. She has since earned her general contractor license and is now a co-owner of Cardinal Roofing, alongside her father and their partner, Chad Curchin.

Bridget Jenkins also serves as the first female president of the West Coast Roofing Contractors Association (WCRCA). The WCRCA is a local organization fostering collaboration between licensed roofing professionals. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the WCRCA, a moment she plans to highlight with a series of special events, including a fishing tournament in October.

She has also become a national influencer with the RoofersCoffeeShop (RCS), which serves as a hub for roofing professionals. The platform provides professionals with access to formal job postings and networking opportunities, as well as its RCS Influencer program, which Bridget Jenkins was invited to participate in.

“Of course, I said yes because I’m always up for a good conversation with people about, you know, my favorite topic, which is roofing and construction, because I’m a total construction geek,” she said. “So, they started this program, and I, of course, jumped on board, and at the last convention they gave us little pins that said, ‘RoofersCoffeeShop Influencer,’ so I’m feeling pretty fancy. I’ve got an official pin for my lapel.”

Reflecting upon her accomplishments, Bridget Jenkins cited the importance of pursuing your career passions.

“Jobs are great, but if you actually geek out about whatever your job is, it makes it so much easier. Construction is one of those jobs [where] nothing is ever the same. It’s always different every single day, hour-to-hour, … and I just love roofing,” she said. “I just think it’s fascinating. … Just making sure that people feel safe in their homes. It’s just one of those things that I was born into; it’s in my blood, I was meant to be this person, so I’m just going to take it and run with it.”

For more information on Cardinal Roofing, please visit www.cardinalroofingfl.com or call 813-689-7663. Cardinal Roofing is located at 1312 Orangewalk Dr. in Brandon.