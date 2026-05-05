The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office rang in the spring season with a night of celebration, art and community, hosting the Kids Tag Art Awards Ceremony on April 15 at the Brandon Tax Collector’s Office. Students, families, teachers and community supporters gathered to honor the young Hillsborough County artists whose original designs were selected as the award-winning artwork of this year’s program.

The ceremony marked a milestone moment for the program celebrating its fifth year. This program was brought to Hillsborough County by the Tax Collector Nancy Millan and her innovative partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) and the Hillsborough Education Foundation. At the ceremony, each student winner was recognized individually, receiving applause from a room filled with proud families, supportive educators, and community members who came to witness the next generation of Florida artists take their well-deserved spotlight.





“What makes Kids Tag Art so special is that it gives young artists something most programs can’t — the chance to see their work live beyond a classroom wall,” said Millan. “When someone chooses to put a student’s design on a license plate, a mug or a keychain they carry every day, that’s a powerful message to a young person about the value of their creativity. We want our students to know that Hillsborough County doesn’t just celebrate the arts, we invest in the artists.”





The Kids Tag Art program is also a meaningful community fundraiser. Proceeds from the sale of Kids Tag Art vanity license plates benefit arts education in Hillsborough County. Since its inception in 2021, the program has raised over $143,000 for local students. A final fundraising total for the program this year will be formally presented to the community and the Hillsborough County School Board in the coming weeks.

Community members who want to show their support for Hillsborough County’s young artists can still purchase a Kids Tag Art specialty license plate through the tax collector’s online store at www.hillstaxfl.gov/shop/. Every purchase directly supports arts education in our schools and puts a student’s creative vision on display across Florida.