Construction on the South Hillsborough Pipeline is moving forward and will begin on Boyette Road in early June. Work will start at McMullen Road and proceed eastward to Deepbrook Drive.

During this time, crews will be installing a portion of the pipeline by open-trench construction in the westbound lanes of Boyette Road. The westbound lanes of Boyette Road will be closed from McMullen Road to Bell Shoals Road, and one lane of traffic in each direction will be open in the eastbound lanes. Traffic along Boyette Road will remain open at all times, but residents should expect delays.

More details on the upcoming work will be shared via email and posted on the project website: https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/. To learn more about open-trench construction, click here.

Tampa Bay Water’s contractor has scheduled this open-trench construction work for the summer to minimize school-related traffic impacts. However, pipeline installation in this area stretches about 5 miles from McMullen Road to east of FishHawk Ridge Drive, so construction will continue for approximately 12-16 months after it begins.

You can expect to see these activities in the coming months (not necessarily in this order):

A tunnel underneath Little Fishhawk Creek.

A tunnel under Bell Creek and Bell Shoals Road from the Myron and Helen Gibbons Nature Preserve to just east of Bell Shoals Road.

Open-trench construction along Fishhawk Boulevard.

A tunnel under Fishhawk Boulevard.

You can also find project information posted on Tampa Bay Water’s Nextdoor and Facebook pages.