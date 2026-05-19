Hillsborough County Veteran Community Services and the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County will host the county’s 29th annual Memorial Day Observance on Sunday, May 24, at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum, located at 3602 N. U.S. 301 in Tampa.

In addition to the annual ‘Garden of Gold’ flag installation depicting the faces and service branches of local Gold Star Family members, the event will include remembrances of fallen heroes from Operation Epic Fury.

The 29th annual Memorial Day Observance will feature:

Special guests, including Maj. Gen. John Gronski; retired U.S. Army Command Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess of the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base; and American Gold Star Mothers.

Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), rifle salute, and taps.

On-site resources for veterans and military families.

Refreshments and fellowship following the outdoor amphitheater ceremony.

Event attendees are encouraged to visit the monuments and Garden of Gold flag display.

For military families, Memorial Day is more than just the unofficial start of summer. Recent and ongoing operations overseas make the upcoming holiday a sensitive time for the military community, especially for Gold Star families whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice. They ask that Americans reflect on the true meaning of Memorial Day: honoring those who gave their lives in service to our nation.

Hillsborough County’s Veterans Memorial Park is open daily from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., with free admission and parking. For more information, visit https://hcfl.gov/departments/veteran-community-services or contact Hillsborough County Veteran Community Services at 813-635-8316.