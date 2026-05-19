By Jay Braden

For 25 years, Judy Moore has been quietly transforming lives on the tennis courts of Brandon. What began as her son’s high school project has grown into Tennis For Fun (TFF), a widely respected program serving individuals with Down syndrome and other intellectual and developmental disabilities — one that is now inspiring similar initiatives across Florida and beyond.

As Moore celebrates her 25th year as director of TFF, the milestone is less about longevity and more about impact. The program has become a cornerstone for families seeking inclusive recreational opportunities, offering participants not just a chance to learn tennis, but a space to build confidence, friendships and a sense of belonging.

“When we started, the goal was simple,” Moore has often said in reflecting on the program’s early days. “We wanted everyone to have the chance to play, to feel included, and to have fun.”

That guiding principle remains at the heart of TFF today.





Over the years, the program has expanded significantly. What began in Brandon now serves as a model for other communities looking to replicate its success. Programs inspired by TFF have been established in multiple locations throughout Florida and in other states, a testament to both its effectiveness and its adaptability.

Participants in Tennis For Fun engage in structured tennis activities tailored to their abilities, supported by a network of dedicated volunteers, coaches and family members. The emphasis is not on competition but on personal growth and enjoyment. For many families, the program fills a critical gap.

Parents often describe the program as life-changing. Beyond the physical benefits of exercise, participants develop social skills and independence. Many form lasting friendships, while others discover a newfound confidence that carries into other areas of their lives.

For more information, visit http://tennisforfun.org/.