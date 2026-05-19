Hillsborough County high school students showcased their creativity and civic pride through the 2026 VoteHillsborough Art Contest, submitting more than 300 designs for a new ‘I Voted’ sticker to be distributed during upcoming elections.

Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer praised the overwhelming response and the quality of the entries.

“Thank you to all the high school students who entered our 2026 VoteHillsborough Art Contest. We received more than 300 submissions and were incredibly impressed with not only the number of entries but the quality of the designs,” Latimer said.

Three seniors were selected as winners for their standout designs: Angelica Pertab of Durant High School, Juniper Worthington of Blake High School and Simran Wadhera of Wharton High School.

The winning artwork will be reproduced as a 2-inch by 2-inch round sticker and distributed to voters who cast ballots early or drop off mail-in ballots during the two weeks leading up to Election Day for the 2026 primary and general elections.

Finalists were recognized during a recent Hillsborough County School Board meeting, where winners were also announced. Students received prizes donated by contest sponsors, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Busch Gardens and The Florida Aquarium.

“We had a great time honoring the finalists and revealing the winning sticker designs at this week’s School Board meeting,” Latimer said. “Look for the first-place design when you vote this year — and wear that beautiful sticker proudly.”

According to Gerri Kramer, chief communications officer for the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office, the contest was open to high school students and winners were selected through a vote by staff and community partners.

The contest is part of an ongoing partnership between VoteHillsborough and Hillsborough County Public Schools aimed at encouraging civic engagement among young people. In addition to the art contest, the elections office visits local high schools each semester to help eligible seniors register to vote.

“Our partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools is a long-standing and important one,” Kramer said.

For more information about voting in Hillsborough County, visit www.votehillsborough.gov.