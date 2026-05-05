By Olivia Clark

A new automotive service option has arrived in Riverview with the opening of Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers. The new location is designed to provide convenience, efficiency and comprehensive vehicle care for local residents, eliminating the need to navigate heavy traffic along Big Bend Road for routine maintenance and repairs.

Owner Jeremy Persinger said the decision to open in Riverview was driven by a clear need in the community.

“We wanted to give customers a more convenient location to service their vehicles and avoid the congestion on Big Bend Road,” said Persinger.

The facility offers a wide range of services, combining speed with full-service automotive care. Customers can remain in their vehicles for oil changes completed in less than 15 minutes while also having access to more extensive services, including tires, brakes, alignments, diagnostics, electrical work and major engine and transmission repairs.

What sets the business apart is its ability to deliver both quick oil changes and comprehensive automotive services under one roof. According to Persinger, this dual capability is unique within the market and designed to meet the varying needs of busy customers.

The opening also represents a broader impact beyond automotive services. Persinger emphasized that the new location brings job opportunities to the area while contributing positively to the local economy.

Community involvement is already a priority. The business is sponsoring Sumner High School, located nearby, and continues to support pediatric cancer initiatives through ‘Round Up’ programs. Persinger has also served as a board member with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation for nearly 20 years, supporting clinical trials for children across the United States.

To celebrate the grand opening, customers can take advantage of promotional offers, including 50 percent off any oil change when using an Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers card and 25 percent off future oil changes with the card.

Additional conveniences include no appointment requirements for oil changes, same-day service on most repairs and Saturday hours for those unable to visit during the workweek. The location also stocks more than 1,000 tires to meet a wide range of vehicle needs.

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is located at 13131 U.S. 301 S. in Riverview. For more information, call 813-677-4000 or visit www.expressoil.com.