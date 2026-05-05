A local high school junior is being recognized for tackling a global issue with a creative, community-driven solution.

Sierra Farrell, a 15-year-old Ambassador Girl Scout from Troop 33018 and an 11th grade student at Newsome High School, has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award — the organization’s highest honor — while also completing the prestigious Girl Scout Trifecta Award. The rare distinction recognizes girls who earn the Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards, an accomplishment achieved by only a small percentage of participants nationwide.

For her Gold Award project, titled ‘Pretty Smart,’ Farrell focused on a challenge she first noticed in her own classrooms: the declining number of girls participating in technology, advanced math and science courses.

“Where did all the girls go?” she wondered — a question that led her to research the broader issue of female under-representation in STEM fields. Her findings pointed to persistent barriers, including limited exposure, social stereotypes and a lack of relatable role models. Studies show these perceptions can begin as early as elementary school, with many girls feeling pressure to choose between being ‘pretty’ or ‘smart.’

Determined to change that narrative, Farrell developed and led a free workshop program called ‘Beauty & STEM Go Together.’ The program connects science concepts to topics that resonate with girls, such as cosmetics, jewelry, fashion and food, helping participants see STEM as both relevant and accessible.

Farrell partnered with organizations like Girls With Confidence and hosted workshops at community events including STEMAPALOOZA and Girl Fest. She also collaborated with a female-owned small business to create a companion patch program and launched a Facebook page to expand awareness beyond the local community.

To ensure broader accessibility, Farrell translated the program into Spanish and donated more than 50 workshop kits to organizations serving girls from under-represented backgrounds.

Her efforts have reached more than1,000 participants so far, with overwhelmingly positive feedback.

Farrell, who completed her Bronze Award in 2019 and Silver Award in 2021, will be honored in June by Girl Scouts of West Central Florida for both her Gold Award and Trifecta achievement. Looking ahead, she plans to pursue a degree in biomedical engineering and continue encouraging girls to see that they can be both confident and capable.

“I want girls to know they don’t have to choose,” she said. “They can be pretty and smart.”