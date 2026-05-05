In East Hillsborough, something special is about to begin. The Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for the 2026 Honorary Mayor’s Race, a community-driven initiative designed to bring people together while raising funds for impactful local nonprofits.

The race will officially kick off on Monday, June 1, at 6 p.m., at Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU), located at 3467 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. People from across the area are invited to come, meet the ‘candidates’ and learn how they can take part. The event will mark the start of a month filled with fun activities, all created to raise money for good causes.

The race concludes on Tuesday, June 30, with one final event scheduled for Monday, July 13, at 6 p.m., at The Boulevard at FishHawk, located at 15260 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia, where the community will gather again to celebrate a month of creative fundraising and community engagement and announce the 2026 Honorary Mayor of East Hillsborough County.

Two participants are leading the way this year, and both are focused on helping others.

Steve Glaros is supporting High 5 Inc., Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter and Sanctuary and Impact Program Inc. His events include a Mayor’s Summer Splash Bash, Music Bingo, a Chef Soiree and Online Auction and even an ‘Amazing Race.’ Each event is meant to bring people together while helping youth, families and animals in need. Glaros said he joined the race to “strengthen the community and make a difference.”

Chris Ciulla is also working hard to support important groups. He is raising money for ECHO and Forgotten Angels, both of which serve vulnerable individuals and families in the community. His campaign includes Boot Scootin’ Bingo, a ‘Sit, Stay & Sip’ pet-friendly event, a Mayoral Royal Casino Night and a Chris Rocks the Vote Music Festival. Ciulla wants everyone to join in, saying, “There is something for all ages to enjoy while helping others.”

This race shows what can happen when people work together. Every dollar raised goes straight to local charities. That means real help for families, children, and others who need support.

For more information, you can visit the candidates’ Facebook pages @GlarosForMayor and @ChrisforMayor2026.