76 Fence Continues Expansion

76 Fence has announced its largest multiterritory commitment in Florida to date: seven territories awarded to Tom and Kate Donnelly. Tom Donnelly brings leadership and operations management experience, while Kate Donnelly contributes expertise in business administration and client relations. Together, they are building a family-operated fencing business designed to scale across multiple territories.

76 Fence provides top-quality gates and fences for home and business owners in the local community. With years of experience in the fencing industry, it has established a reputation for delivering high-quality personalized fencing solutions.

For more information, visit https://76fence.com/tampa.

FishHawk Oral & Facial Surgery Accepting New Patients

FishHawk Oral & Facial Surgery is now open at 16132 Churchview Dr., Ste. 101, in Lithia, and is accepting new patients and referrals. The practice provides comprehensive oral and facial surgical care for the FishHawk community and surrounding areas.

Led by Travis Williams, DMD, MD, its services include dental implants, wisdom tooth removal, extractions, bone grafting, impacted tooth exposure, oral pathology evaluation, treatment for jaw and TMJ concerns, facial trauma care and surgical anesthesia and sedation options.

“We built this practice around one simple goal: make high-quality surgical care feel straightforward and supportive,” said Dr. Williams. “Our team focuses on clear communication, comfort and results patients can trust.”

To request an appointment, call 813-687-5257 or visit https://fishhawkofs.com/.

Shadetree Apartments Is More Than A Place To Live — It’s A Place To Belong

From the moment you arrive, you’ll feel the sense of community that sets Shadetree Apartments in Ruskin apart. Residents enjoy fun and engaging events, on-site food trucks, and thoughtful experiences that make Shadetree a place people are proud to call home for the long term.

At Shadetree, you’ll find a perfect balance of peace, comfort and connection. Every space is designed to help you slow down, recharge and truly feel at home. It’s proudly pet-friendly; with two spacious dog parks, dog water fountains, outdoor pet washing stations and plenty of room to run and play, your four-legged family members are just as welcome here as you are. Whether your lifestyle is active, laid-back, social or somewhere in between, Shadetree Apartments fits your rhythm.

Schedule a tour at www.shadetree.apartments, meet its friendly team and experience firsthand why life at Shadetree isn’t just lived — it’s enjoyed.





Summer Athlete Training Program At Fitness Forge

This summer, Fitness Forge, located at 13456 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, is offering a discounted program for local student athletes ready to level up. Its training is built around real results — strength, size, speed and durability. Athletes will follow a structured strength program using proven lifts like squats, bench press and Romanian deadlifts to increase power and performance. For muscle growth, it tracks progress using Styku 3D body scans, giving athletes real data on their body composition throughout the summer.

Injury prevention is a priority. It incorporates mobility, flexibility and stability training to keep athletes healthy and performing at a high level. On the indoor turf, athletes will train speed, agility and explosiveness with drills that directly translate to sport.

Proper nutrition is also coached — what to eat before, during and after competition.

The goal is simple: to leave stronger, faster and more prepared than ever.

Visit its website at www.fitnessforge2025.com for more information.