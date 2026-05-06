As work continues on the South Hillsborough Pipeline along McMullen Road, we want to remind residents, commuters and project team members that local businesses in the area remain open, accessible and ready to serve you.

While traffic patterns have changed temporarily, your support makes a meaningful difference to the owners and employees who serve this community every day.

Through-traffic will be detoured using McMullen Loop, Balm Riverview Road and Boyette Road (see map above).

Pars Food Mart/Citgo – Accessible via McMullen Loop

Pars Food Mart/Citgo at 11721 McMullen Loop in Riverview is open and fully accessible via both entrances and exits on McMullen Loop and McMullen Road. You can still pull in, fuel up and grab everything you need.

It is known for more than just fuel. Pars Food Mart offers a selection of fresh hot food, including pizza, deviled crab and many other groceries. Whether you’re grabbing a quick meal or stocking up on essentials, it’s ready to serve you. With the road closure in effect, your visit can make a real difference. The sidewalk on the west side of McMullen Road is open, so it’s only a short walk or bike ride away. Show your support and stop by!

More Local Businesses Open & Accessible Nearby

Several other neighborhood businesses along McMullen Road are also open and welcoming customers. These locations can be accessed via Boyette Road.

Christian Brothers Automotive Riverview at 10010 McMullen Rd. in Riverview is open and ready to keep your vehicle running smoothly.

CVS at 10013 McMullen Rd. in Riverview is open for all your pharmacy, health and everyday household needs.

7-Eleven at 10016 McMullen Rd. in Riverview is open around the clock for fuel, snacks, beverages and daily essentials.

Thank you for your patience and for continuing to support the businesses along the South Hillsborough Pipeline construction route. Every visit truly counts.