A familiar senior living community in Brandon is entering a new chapter under new ownership, bringing a refreshed vision while maintaining its longstanding commitment to care.

Now known as Ambiance at Brandon, the community formerly operated as Tessera of Brandon and continues to offer assisted living and memory care services for seniors, including those living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Providence Senior Living is a private company, backed by senior housing developers, that functions as an owner/operator of senior living communities exclusively in Florida. Thanks to the new ownership, Ambiance at Brandon is now locally owned and managed.

It believes senior care is meant to be hands-on and that every life it touches is a member of its family. That’s why it carefully chose its team members for their passion and senior living backgrounds. Its team has more than 75 years of assisted living and memory care management experience combined, residents are known from the top down and our executives are integrated into daily operations. It is committed to serving residents in a manner that aligns with our Providence Senior Living Pillars: love, empowerment, excellence and purpose.

With new leadership in place, the goal is to blend enhanced amenities and updated programming with a resident-centered approach that prioritizes individual preferences and daily routines.

The transition reflects a broader investment in elevating both the environment and experience for residents and their families. Community leaders said the focus remains on creating a supportive, engaging atmosphere where residents can maintain independence while receiving personalized assistance when needed.

Residents at Ambiance at Brandon have access to a range of services designed to simplify daily life and promote well-being. These include restaurant-style dining across multiple venues, weekly housekeeping and laundry, scheduled transportation and help with activities of daily living. On-site therapies and a fitness center featuring specialized HUR equipment are also available to support physical health.

Beyond essential services, the community emphasizes lifestyle and connection. Residents can spend time outdoors on landscaped patios, relax under a gazebo, stroll through garden paths and take part in recreational activities such as bocce ball, pool and putt-putt golf. Social opportunities and structured activities are designed to encourage engagement while respecting each resident’s pace and interests.

Jill Andrew, marketing director, said the transition represents “new owners, same heart,” emphasizing continuity in care alongside thoughtful improvements.

Located at 1320 Oakfield Dr., the Brandon community invites prospective residents and families to visit, meet staff, and explore whether the updated Ambiance lifestyle is the right fit.

Ambiance at Brandon is located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. Brandon. For more information, visit www.ambiancebrandon.com.