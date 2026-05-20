Yellowfin Realty Celebrates Excellence And Community Impact

Yellowfin Realty, a brokerage known for its commitment to growth and community involvement, recently awarded Debbi Tinker Figlewski the prestigious Founder’s Finlife Award. This distinguished recognition is reserved for agents who exemplify a strong commitment to both business success and community service — values that are central to Yellowfin Realty’s mission.

This year marks a significant milestone for Debbi, as she celebrates 20 years in the real estate industry. A longtime resident of the Tampa area for over 45 years, she has built a reputation not only as a trusted real estate professional but also as a passionate advocate for her community.

Figlewski is actively involved in numerous local initiatives, most notably her work with the Angel Foundation FL. The organization provides vital support to families facing catastrophic events or life-threatening illnesses, offering assistance and hope during some of life’s most challenging moments.

Healthcare Solutions Celebrates Opening Of New Seffner Location

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce proudly celebrated the grand opening of Healthcare Solutions Team’s new Seffner location, 731 Cactus Ridge Circle, Ste. B, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event marked an exciting milestone for Healthcare Solutions Team as they expand their presence in the community, offering accessible and personalized insurance solutions to individuals and families throughout the Seffner area.

Healthcare Solutions Team specializes in providing flexible, customized insurance options for those without traditional employer-sponsored coverage, including freelancers, contractors and small business owners. Its comprehensive offerings include health, life, dental, vision, accident and critical illness plans. With a focus on simplicity, transparency and one-on-one support, the team is committed to helping clients navigate complex insurance decisions and secure coverage that aligns with their lifestyle, budget and long-term needs.

76 Fence Continues Expansion

76 Fence has announced its largest multiterritory commitment in Florida to date: seven territories awarded to Tom and Kate Donnelly. Tom Donnelly brings leadership and operations management experience, while Kate Donnelly contributes expertise in business administration and client relations. Together, they are building a family-operated fencing business designed to scale across multiple territories.

76 Fence provides top-quality gates and fences for home and business owners in the local community. With years of experience in the fencing industry, it has established a reputation for delivering high-quality personalized fencing solutions.

For more information, visit https://76fence.com/tampa.

Shadetree Apartments Is More Than A Place To Live — It’s A Place To Belong

From the moment you arrive, you’ll feel the sense of community that sets Shadetree Apartments in Ruskin apart. Residents enjoy fun and engaging events, on-site food trucks, and thoughtful experiences that make Shadetree a place people are proud to call home for the long term.

At Shadetree, you’ll find a perfect balance of peace, comfort and connection. Every space is designed to help you slow down, recharge and truly feel at home. It’s proudly pet-friendly; with two spacious dog parks, dog water fountains, outdoor pet washing stations and plenty of room to run and play, your four-legged family members are just as welcome here as you are. Whether your lifestyle is active, laid-back, social or somewhere in between, Shadetree Apartments fits your rhythm.

Schedule a tour at www.shadetree.apartments, meet its friendly team and experience firsthand why life at Shadetree isn’t just lived — it’s enjoyed.

Sunset Estate Liquidations

Founded in 2026, Sunset Estate Liquidations was created to support seniors and their families during important life changes, particularly during estate transitions. Recognizing a need for trustworthy, streamlined services for estate sales, it built the company to provide guidance every step of the way. Sunset Estate Liquidations takes a personalized approach to every project, tailoring its services to meet the unique needs of each client during their estate transition, whether it involves conducting an estate sale or managing a professional estate liquidation.

Sunset Estate Liquidations is located at 4057 Forecast Dr. in Brandon. Call 813-460-1647 or visit its website at https://sunsetestateliquidations.com/ for additional information.