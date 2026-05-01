Shadetree Apartments Is More Than A Place To Live — It’s A Place To Belong

From the moment you arrive, you’ll feel the sense of community that sets Shadetree Apartments in Ruskin apart. Residents enjoy fun and engaging events, on-site food trucks, and thoughtful experiences that make Shadetree a place people are proud to call home for the long term.

At Shadetree, you’ll find a perfect balance of peace, comfort and connection. Every space is designed to help you slow down, recharge and truly feel at home. It’s proudly pet-friendly; with two spacious dog parks, dog water fountains, outdoor pet washing stations and plenty of room to run and play, your four-legged family members are just as welcome here as you are. Whether your lifestyle is active, laid-back, social or somewhere in between, Shadetree Apartments fits your rhythm.

Schedule a tour at www.shadetree.apartments, meet its friendly team and experience firsthand why life at Shadetree isn’t just lived — it’s enjoyed.

CoastalVerify Launches as Rebrand and Expansion Of Keeler Notary And Fingerprinting

Veteran entrepreneur Diana Keeler has launched CoastalVerify, a verification services company serving the Tampa Bay region. The business is a rebrand and expansion of Keeler Notary & Fingerprinting, now offering identity verification, LiveScan fingerprinting and property intelligence services.

CoastalVerify provides secure identity checks and electronic fingerprinting for employment screening, licensing and regulated background checks, helping organizations streamline compliance with state and federal requirements. The company also introduces Property Risk Snapshots, a field-based service for remote property owners, investors, HOAs and managers. Reports document property conditions, occupancy indicators and risk factors to help monitor assets remotely. Keeler brings over 30 years of federal experience in risk analysis, compliance and investigative oversight.

For more information about CoastalVerify and its services, email diana@coastalverify.com.

The Derby: A Fundraising Event Benefiting ECHO

Join us on Saturday, May 2, at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds for The Derby, an elegant and entertaining evening in support of ECHO and its mission to assist families in crisis.

Guests will enjoy classic mint juleps and a silent auction featuring a variety of exciting items. Attendees can also experience the refined atmosphere of Mi Casa Cigars and take part in a Best Hat Contest, with prizes awarded for standout derby styles.

All proceeds from the event will directly support ECHO’s life-stabilizing programs, helping provide essential resources and hope to local families in need.

Dress in your finest derby attire and be part of an unforgettable night of community, generosity and celebration.

Register at https://host.nxt.blackbaud.com/registration-form/?formId=076c3d4a-096f-4c61-91ca-fe4f503076dc&envId=p-R_SIAr_O8kaEfm_tZ_laVw&zone=usa.

Hand & Stone Massage And Facial Spa Grand Reopening

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa recently celebrated its grand reopening with a ribbon cutting from the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. Hand & Stone is your escape button in the middle of real life. The moment you walk in, everything slows down. The lighting is soft, the air smells clean and calming and the front desk greets you like it’s been expecting you. It feels upscale without being intimidating — luxury that’s actually approachable.

What makes the Bloomingdale location stand out isn’t just the menu — it has a membership model. Clients can join a monthly membership program that makes it affordable to come regularly because it isn’t meant to be a once-a-year luxury; it’s routine self-care.

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa is located at 855 E. Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. A, in Brandon. Visit its website at www.handandstonebloomingdale.com to see the full range of services available.

Southern Construction

Southern Construction, based in Valrico, is a full-service general contracting company dedicated to delivering quality craftsmanship and turnkey solutions across residential and commercial projects. With a team of licensed professionals and decades of combined experience, it specializes in custom home construction, road and infrastructure development, remodeling and full-scale restoration services.

Whether building your dream home, modernizing your space or responding to unexpected damage, it brings precision, efficiency and care to every project. Its restoration experts are certified in water, fire, mold and trauma cleanup, ensuring properties are restored safely and quickly to their preloss condition. From concept to completion, it manages every detail — permits, design, construction and inspections — so clients can focus on what matters most. Its reputation is built on integrity, reliability and results that stand the test of time.

Visit its website at www.southernconstruction.net for additional information.