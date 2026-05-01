Hurricanes are powerful and destructive natural disasters that can cause significant damage to communities, infrastructure and the environment. Understanding hurricanes, how they form, their potential impacts and the importance of preparedness can help reduce the risks they pose to individuals and communities.

The Dangers of Hurricanes

While hurricanes are known for their strong winds, they can cause a variety of dangerous effects: Strong Winds: Winds can cause buildings to collapse, trees to fall and power lines to snap, as well as flying debris. Flooding: Heavy rainfall can lead to flash flooding and river flooding, submerging roads, homes and infrastructure. Storm Surges: A storm surge occurs when strong winds push seawater onto the land, causing coastal flooding and damage, often the most deadly aspect. Tornadoes: Hurricanes can spawn tornadoes, which can further increase damage and risk. Power Outages: Power can be out for up to seven days. Food Shortages: With the lack of power, stores are closed, refrigerators no longer work and transportation of food becomes difficult.

Preparing for a Hurricane

Proper preparation can save lives and reduce property damage. The SouthShore Disaster Council is hosting two hurricane preparedness symposiums, one on Saturday, May 30, at 10:30 a.m. at Calvery Church, located at 1250 E. College Ave. in Ruskin, and the other on Thursday, June 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Sun City Center United Methodist Church, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center.

Please attend one of these informative presentations, which will include HCFR, HCSO, local utilities and other catastrophe and disaster preparation and recovery resources. Learn your evaluation zone, how to prepare your home, how to deal with evacuations and how to shelter in place.

Conclusion

Hurricanes are among the most powerful and destructive natural disasters, but with proper awareness, preparation, and action, the risk they pose can be minimized. Educate yourself and make a plan.