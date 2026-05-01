By Tanya Hines

As we head into the warmer months, many families start thinking about vacations, staycations and simply getting out to enjoy life a little more. For families like ours, traveling with an autistic loved one can feel overwhelming at times. But I want to encourage you to travel, make memories and truly enjoy the experience.

The key is preparation … and a little flexibility.

Start with what you know works best for your loved one. Familiar items can make a big difference. Pack their favorite snacks, comfort items like blankets or toys and anything that helps regulate or calm them. If your child or adult thrives on routine, try to keep parts of that routine consistent, even while away.

Think ahead about your environment. If you’re staying in a hotel, request a quieter room. If you’re going somewhere new, look at photos online or talk through the experience ahead of time so it feels more predictable.

Plan your days, but don’t overplan them.

Build in breaks. Allow time to rest. Know that not everything will go exactly as planned, and that’s OK. Some of our best memories have come from the moments we didn’t expect.

One thing that has helped our family is having a ‘backup plan.’ If something becomes overwhelming, we pivot. Maybe that means stepping outside, taking a car break or even calling it a day early. Success doesn’t mean doing everything; it means everyone feeling safe and supported.

And let’s be honest, there may be moments. Loud moments. Uncomfortable moments. Moments where you feel like all eyes are on you. I’ve been there. Take a breath. Give yourself grace. You are doing your best, and that is more than enough.

Most importantly, don’t let fear stop you from living life.

Our families deserve joy. Our loved ones deserve experiences. And we, as parents and caregivers, deserve to make memories alongside them.

If you’re looking for support, resources or community connection along the way, there are organizations like Experienced Autism Alliance here to help families navigate the journey. Learn more at https://autismalliancefl.org/.

So, whether it’s a big trip, a weekend getaway or just a day out in your own community, go for it. Prepare, stay flexible and embrace the journey.