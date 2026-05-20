Freedom Plaza Named Among Best Senior Living Communities For 2026

LCS Community Operations has announced that Freedom Plaza has earned national recognition in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 Best Senior Living Awards, receiving Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care awards, along with accolades in the assisted living category for caregiving and activities and enrichment. The U.S. News Best Senior Living Awards are based on verified resident and family satisfaction surveys, making them one of the most trusted resources for comparing senior living options.

“This recognition is a powerful reflection of what matters most to us — the everyday experiences of the residents and families we serve,” said LCS President and CEO Chris Bird. “The vote of confidence from a record number of our communities, many of whom who were recognized across multiple categories, speaks to the compassion and excellence our teams bring to our communities every day.”

76 Fence Continues Expansion

76 Fence has announced its largest multiterritory commitment in Florida to date: seven territories awarded to Tom and Kate Donnelly. Tom Donnelly brings leadership and operations management experience, while Kate Donnelly contributes expertise in business administration and client relations. Together, they are building a family-operated fencing business designed to scale across multiple territories.

76 Fence provides top-quality gates and fences for home and business owners in the local community. With years of experience in the fencing industry, it has established a reputation for delivering high-quality personalized fencing solutions.

For more information, visit https://76fence.com/tampa.

David Weekley Opens Two New Model Homes In Apollo Beach

David Weekley Homes, one of the largest privately held national home builders, has opened two new model homes, The Rosbach and The Hornbeam, in the Apollo Beach community of Waterset Bungalow Series.

In Waterset Bungalow Series, buyers can select from four 1-story floor plans ranging in size from approximately 1,527-1,707 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two full baths, one half bath and one to two-car garages. The homes are situated in clusters of four single-family homes that share a common driveway. The Rosbach model home showcases 1,550 square feet with two bedrooms, two full baths, a study and a two-car garage, while The Hornbeam model home features 1,707 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two full baths and a two-car garage.

For more information about David Weekley Homes in Waterset, contact 813-774-4155.

BODYBAR Pilates

BODYBAR Pilates offers contemporary, high-intensity, low-impact reformer Pilates classes designed to strengthen, tone and improve flexibility for all fitness levels. Its classes focus on endurance and core strength, and it offers 14 reformers per studio with various class types. BODYBAR’s goal is to offer supportive community environment where you can get an energizing and fun workout.

BODYBAR Pilates is located at 10437 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview. Visit its website at https://bodybarpilates.com/studios/riverview for more information on the classes offered.

Sunset Estate Liquidations

Founded in 2026, Sunset Estate Liquidations was created to support seniors and their families during important life changes, particularly during estate transitions. Recognizing a need for trustworthy, streamlined services for estate sales, it built the company to provide guidance every step of the way. Sunset Estate Liquidations takes a personalized approach to every project, tailoring its services to meet the unique needs of each client during their estate transition, whether it involves conducting an estate sale or managing a professional estate liquidation.

Sunset Estate Liquidations is located at 4057 Forecast Dr. in Brandon. Call 813-460-1647 or visit its website at https://sunsetestateliquidations.com/ for additional information.