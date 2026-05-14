By Emma Snider

Ruskin Fresh Market honored its beginnings as a small family-run business through celebrating with the community to thank them for all of their support.

Since their opening in 2024, Ruskin Fresh Market has been a community staple for fresh fruits and vegetables from Ruskin, other parts of Florida and across the United States. To celebrate its upcoming monumental occasion of two years in business, Ruskin Fresh Market held a two-day anniversary market. Food trucks, local vendors, artisan goods and more were at the market on April 25 and 26 to celebrate Ruskin Fresh Market’s two-year anniversary.

“We are so grateful to the community for supporting us these past two years and hopefully many years to come,” said Nicole Ferrera, a founder and CEO of Ruskin Fresh Market. “We are excited to continue expanding and always becoming better.”

Ruskin Fresh Market started as an idea for a local community produce store by Nicole and David Ferrera’s father, David. With the need for a local produce store for the Ruskin community, the Ferrera family decided to open the Ruskin Fresh Market on April 26, 2024.

Aside from its two-year anniversary, Ruskin Fresh Market held another event on April 17 called Foodie Friday.

Ruskin Fresh Market continues to serve the community as a hub for all things fresh. From its delicious fruits and vegetables to its assortments of Amish jams, pretzels and chips, local Ruskin honey, milk and cheese and the new addition of local grass-fed beef, Ruskin Fresh market is the perfect one-stop shop for all of your grocery needs.

For more information regarding Ruskin Fresh Market’s two-year anniversary event, you can visit it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/p/Ruskin-Fresh-Market-61557238503209/ or at its storefront, located at 2619 14th Ave. SE in Ruskin.