Hillsborough College (HC) will host a series of Future Hawk Registration Days during May and June. Students admitted for the fall semester will have the opportunity to prepare for classes by connecting with HC staff, attending orientation and selecting courses to complete fall 2026 registration.

Future Hawk Registration Days are free to attend, but space is limited. Students must RSVP to secure a seat at https://events.hccfl.edu/en/5e2GUzf7/g/XMf3r6r5Jy.

Tuesday, June 16, 4:30 p.m. — Ybor City Campus:

Student Services Building at 1310 E. Palm Ave. in Tampa.

Contact: Charlene Campbell, ccampbell36@hccfl.edu.

Wednesday, June 17, 5 p.m. — SouthShore Campus:

SMPF 201/202 at 551 24th St. NE in Ruskin.

Contact: Ryan Brown, rbrown62@hccfl.edu.

Tuesday, June 23, 5 p.m. — Plant City Campus:

PTEC 116 and 118 at 1206 N. Park Rd. in Plant City.

Contact: Sharlotte Henderson, pcenrollment@hccfl.edu.

Tuesday, June 30, 5 p.m. — Brandon Campus:

BSSB Auditorium at 10451 Nancy Watkins Dr. in Tampa.

Contact: Shamill Washington, swashington31@hccfl.edu.

Hillsborough College serves more than 46,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hcfl.edu.

Hillsborough College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate and baccalaureate degrees. Hillsborough College also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of Hillsborough College may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097; by calling 404-679-4500; or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website (www.sacscoc.org).

Visit www.hcfl.edu/accreditation for more information.

For a complete listing of Hillsborough College press releases, visit https://news.hccfl.edu/press-releases/default.aspx.