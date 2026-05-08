HCA Florida Brandon Hospital recognized seven high school seniors from across Hillsborough County with college scholarships totaling $45,000. Five students received the HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Healthcare Achievement Award, worth $1,000 each, and two students received the HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Physicians Healthcare Scholars Award, worth $20,000 each. Students from approximately 30 public and private high schools, as well as homeschooled students, were considered.

“Each of these students shared their personal ‘why’ behind choosing health care as a future profession,” said Dr. Anthony Furiato, emergency room physician at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. “Their dedication, hard work and diverse career goals will enrich the health care community. Some are inspired by loved ones who received life-changing care, while others are drawn to specialties such as anesthesiology, occupational therapy and cancer treatment. HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and our medical staff are proud to collaborate in recognizing this outstanding group of future health care leaders.”

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Physicians Healthcare Scholars Award

The HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Physicians Healthcare Scholars Award is a highly competitive $20,000 scholarship jointly funded by HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and its medical staff. Recipients must plan to attend the University of South Florida.

Recipients:

Bloomingdale High School: Madeline Estabrook.

Middleton High School: Aditi Menon.

Hospital leaders will present the award to Estabrook and Menon during their respective school awards ceremonies.

Estabrook plans to pursue a career in pediatric oncology and hematology. She has volunteered at the Children’s Cancer Center in Tampa since age 12 and has completed nearly 300 volunteer hours. She plans to study biomedical sciences.

Menon is a student leader who serves as president of the theater club, vice president of show choir and captain of the Math Bowl team. She also advocates for greater awareness of social anxiety disorder and improved access to mental health resources.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Healthcare Achievement Award

The HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Healthcare Achievement Award recognizes students for strong academic performance, extracurricular involvement and a demonstrated interest in pursuing a career in health care. Each recipient received a $1,000 scholarship.

Recipients:

Brandon High School: Shayla Commons.

Lennard High School: Izabel Wiltz.

Newsome High School: Emma Kasting.

Riverview High School: Claudia Maguire and Bradon Martis.

Members of the HCA Florida Brandon Hospital leadership team will present the Healthcare Achievement Awards to each student.

All scholarship recipients submitted essays describing how they hope to make a difference through a career in health care. Leaders and physicians at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital reviewed hundreds of applications and were inspired by how closely the students’ goals align with HCA Healthcare values and its mission statement: “Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.”