By Olivia Clark

High 5 Inc., a community-based nonprofit in Brandon, has officially reopened its rehabilitated 50-meter pool, restoring a key asset for competitive swimmers, families and aquatic programming across the area. The Olympic-size facility is once again positioned to support training at the highest levels while also serving as a hub for local instruction and recreation.

The 10-lane, 50-meter pool is part of a broader aquatics complex that includes a 25-yard, temperature-controlled pool, a diving well with 1-meter and 3-meter boards and a dedicated lesson area for shallow water instruction. The outdoor setup ensures consistent air quality, while heated water allows for year-round use.

High 5 Inc.’s aquatics programming is anchored by its Blue Wave Swimming and Diving program, which utilizes the full scope of the facility for both competitive and developmental training. The organization also offers swim lessons for all ages, adult fitness swimming and specialized programming designed to build water safety skills. The facility also supports year-round conditioning programs for youth athletes preparing for regional and national-level competition events. Coaches emphasize technique, endurance and safety in all training sessions.

The reopening comes at a time when water safety remains a critical issue for families. High 5 Inc. will host the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on Thursday, June 25, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon. The free event is open to children ages 3 and older and aims to raise awareness about drowning prevention through hands-on instruction and community engagement.

As a nonprofit, High 5 Inc. focuses on impacting lives through educational and athletic programming that supports physical, mental and social well-being. Beyond aquatics, the 12-acre campus offers tennis courts, pickleball, youth camps and open recreational spaces, making it a central gathering place for families throughout the Greater Tampa area.

Facility rentals are also available for events, such as birthday parties, corporate outings and group gatherings, further extending the reach of the organization within the community.

With the return of its 50-meter pool, High 5 Inc. continues to strengthen its role as a leader in aquatic training and community wellness, offering expanded opportunities for residents to stay active, learn essential safety skills and connect through sports.

High 5 Inc. is located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. For more information, call 813-689-0908 or visit https://high5inc.org/.