The Newsome High School boys track and field team competed in the 2026 Vernon Korhn Hillsborough County Championship on April 8 at Freedom High School. The team had an outstanding performance, scoring over 100 points across multiple events and winning the title by more than 30 points over the runner-up.

First-year Coach Edward O’Grady, said, “It’s a great win, and it validates all of our hard work this season. I could not be more proud of the boys. Thanks in large part to the superb coaching and leadership of my predecessor, Coach Brian Sears, we have a well-rounded team with talented athletes across all events.”

New school records were set earlier this season when Carter Easley broke the school record in the 400-meter hurdles. Additionally, the 4×400-meter relay team also set a new school record, including Navian Metelus, Ben Freamon, Anthony Jones and Zach Donaldson.

“One of the great things about track and field is the fact that a young athlete may be entered in a large invitational and not finish near the top but still produce a big personal best and come away from the event with that indescribable feeling. As a coach, I get just as excited in those moments as in the winning ones,” said O’Grady.

Newsome had athletes compete in almost every event with multiple competitors in each event. Three of these athletes placed first in their events, including Justin Belteau in pole vault, Easley in 400m hurdles and Blake Huff in both shot put and discus.

“I am very fortunate to have a solid group of talented and hardworking seniors that have really led the way, not only when it comes to athletic performance but also leadership,” said O’Grady, complimenting the dedication of the seniors.

Because of their performance, the team will start their journey in what is referred to as the ‘State Series.’ First, they competed in the district championship, which took place on April 22 at Newsome High School. Athletes who advance from this championship will compete in the regional championship on Saturday, May 2, and then the state championships, if they continue to qualify, on Saturday, May 9, at the University of North Florida.