South Bay Academy is a Christ-centered pre-K through 12th grade private school in Riverview that strives to be Christ-centered in all aspects of the learning environment. It teaches and leads from a biblical worldview.

“We offer a premier Christian Education to students, not just those who excel but those with unique abilities as well,” said Sean Doherty, executive pastor of South Bay Church and treasurer of South Bay Academy. “Our mission is to cultivate a Christ-centered learning community where students are cared for with compassion, equipped with excellence, sent with purpose and connected deeply to the great commission.”

South Bay Academy’s journey is built on the faithful foundation of Livingstone Academy (Riverview campus), which served students on South Bay Church’s campus from 2011 through 2025.

“Their years of dedication, particularly in providing personalized education and exceptional ESE services, helped shape the high standard of care we provide today,” Doherty said. “We are proud to carry that legacy forward.”

In 2023, South Bay Church cast a vision to establish a K-12 institution that would continue this history of excellence under a new banner. Following a successful transition year, South Bay Academy officially launched for the 2025–26 school year.

South Bay Academy specializes in serving our students with a premier ESE department, specifically designed to support those with SLD and speech language impairments.

“At South Bay Academy, we believe every student deserves an environment where they are truly known,” Doherty said. “We combine rigorous Christian education with the specialized support necessary for every child to thrive.”

South Bay Academy believes that excellence honors God and inspires people; so, it is a school with high academic standards. It prepares students to achieve their highest potential.

Enrollment is currently open for the 2026-27 school term.

“Parents of preschool through 11th grade students can inquire by visiting our website or calling us,” Doherty said. “South Bay Academy is really about creating a family where students feel known and supported as they grow in their faith. The big hope is that by surrounding kids with mentors who truly care, they’ll develop the confidence and character to go out and make a real difference in the lives of others.”

If you would like to learn more about South Bay Academy or if you’d like to enroll your child at the school, you can visit its website at www.southbay.academy or call 813-399-3180. The school is located at 13498 U.S. 301 S. in Riverview.