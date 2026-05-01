The Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce (VFCC) recently honored five exceptional high school seniors with $1,000 scholarships each, recognizing their academic achievements, leadership and commitment to community service.

“It was a wonderful experience working in the role of scholarship chair for the VFCC this year,” said Michael Brand, awards and recognition chair. “I was so impressed with the quality of candidates we had apply. The independent judges had quite a time selecting the winners. Meeting the finalists and learning about their accomplishments was extremely inspiring. It’s great to know we have such talented young adults ready to become leaders in our community.”

Among the recipients is Durant High School senior Bailee Knighten, an accomplished student athlete and entrepreneur. Knighten has already published three books, operates two businesses and holds school records in the 100 and 400-meter hurdles. She plans to study sports medicine and pursue a career as an NFL athletic trainer at the University of Kentucky, while continuing her volunteer work at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Also from Durant High School, Andrew O’Toole, ranked first in his class, earned recognition for both academic excellence and leadership. His honors include the West Point Society General Schwarzkopf Leadership Award and the AP Scholar with Distinction Award. O’Toole plans to study criminal justice and criminology at the University of Florida.

Avery Ranieri of Bell Creek Academy, ranked fifth in her class, has demonstrated a passion for civic engagement and communication. As student government president and a volunteer at Tampa General Hospital, she has advocated for organ donation legislation in Tallahassee. Ranieri, who also interned with the Osprey Observer, will attend the University of Georgia.

Newsome High School’s Mary Grace Hyde was recognized for her exceptional leadership, having served as class president all four years of high school — a first for her school. A varsity golf team captain and active volunteer, she has contributed to organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and Relay for Life.

Durant High School senior Logan Glynn, ranked fifth in his class, plans to pursue civil and transportation engineering at the University of Florida. A lacrosse team captain and club founder, Glynn hopes to one day solve local traffic challenges that first sparked his interest as a child.

Together, these five students represent the VFCC’s mission to invest in the next generation of community leaders. For more information on the chamber, visit www.valricofishhawk.org.