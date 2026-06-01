The Tampa Museum of Art has announced the creation of the Maureen and Doug Cohn Gallery, recognizing a $1 million gift from the longtime museum supporters and community philanthropists.

The contribution marks the latest milestone in the museum’s ongoing Centennial Campaign for Renovation and Expansion, which has now raised more than $100 million toward transforming the downtown Tampa cultural institution.

Museum leaders said the new gallery will serve as a dedicated space for contemporary art exhibitions, showcasing works from the museum’s extensive collection as well as loans from artists and institutions around the world.

“Maureen and Doug’s dedication to this museum is extraordinary, and this gift speaks volumes about their belief in what the Tampa Museum of Art means to our community,” said Tom Hochhausler, Penny and Jeff Vinik interim executive director of the museum. “The Maureen and Doug Cohn Gallery will be an essential part of our museum where Tampa audiences can experience contemporary art at the highest level.”

The gallery will feature both permanent and rotating exhibitions, providing visitors with new opportunities to engage with contemporary art. The museum’s collection includes more than 8,000 objects, with over 7,000 works representing modern and contemporary art across a variety of media.

For the Cohns, the gift reflects their commitment to ensuring that contemporary art remains accessible and relevant to future generations.

“Contemporary art has the power to change how we see the world, and sharing that experience with others is important to us,” said Maureen Cohn. “We hope the gallery will serve as a space where people come to discover, to be challenged and to be inspired by the contemporary art of our time.”

Doug Cohn said the gallery represents an investment in the museum’s future and in Tampa’s growing cultural landscape.

“The Tampa Museum of Art has always been committed to bringing meaningful works to this community, and we are honored to be a part of it,” he said.

The gallery is part of the museum’s broader expansion plans. A major renovation completed in 2023 added seven new gallery spaces, a redesigned lobby and museum store, and the 8,000-square-foot Vinik Family Education Center.

The Centennial Campaign launched in 2021 and was anchored by a $28 million gift from Tampa developer and philanthropist Dick Corbett, the largest private donation ever made to a public art museum in Florida.

Museum officials said the Cohns’ gift strengthens the campaign’s momentum while helping secure a permanent home for contemporary art in Tampa for years to come.