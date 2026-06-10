Graze Craze Charcuterie Boards & Boxes, located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 101, in Brandon, specializes in handcrafted grazing boards, boxes, and catering spreads made with fresh, visually stunning ingredients.

Its offerings include individual Char-Cutie-Cups and Grab & Graze meals perfect for personal snacking or lunches, as well as larger picnic boxes, themed boards and catering trays designed for everything from intimate gatherings to corporate events and celebrations.

Customers can choose from a variety of curated styles including the meat-and-cheese-forward ‘Gone Grazey,’ vegetarian-focused ‘Vegegrazian,’ sweet-inspired ‘Sweet & Grazey,’ keto-friendly options, brunch boards and seasonal specialty selections. They can also upgrade their experience with new offerings, like the Premium Meat & Cheese Board, featuring elevated selections of meats and cheeses paired with a cracker box for a more indulgent spread. Each order is built with a thoughtful mix of artisan cheeses, fresh fruits and vegetables, breads, dips, jams and sweet treats, all arranged in an artful presentation.

Proudly veteran-owned and family-operated, Graze Craze Brandon is owned by Air Force veterans Jack and Tara White, who have brought the same precision and care from military service into their new venture. In just six months, the family has built the business around a mission of creating memorable experiences through food for Brandon, Riverview and the Greater Hillsborough County community. Their son, a Newsome High School junior, also helps contribute to the artistic grazing displays that have become part of the brand’s identity.

“Graze Craze is more than just a business; it’s a family passion,” said White. “We’re proud to serve our community with fresh, artfully arranged charcuterie boards made with love while helping create memorable experiences for our customers.”

Every board is assembled fresh by trained ‘Grazologists,’ who focus on balance, color, and presentation so each spread feels like edible art rather than traditional catering. Customers can order online for pickup or delivery, making gourmet charcuterie an easy, stress-free option for both everyday meals and event planning.

Graze Craze also offers in-store Build-a-Board Workshops that turn charcuterie into an interactive experience. Groups are invited to join a fun session where they can sample a beautifully curated charcuterie board before creating their own masterpiece to take home. The workshops are a popular option for girls’ nights, birthdays, team outings or simply a fun get-together with friends.

With every board, workshop and event, Graze Craze continues to build connections across the community through food that is meant to be shared.

To learn more and schedule a private Build-a-Board Workshop, please visit www.grazecraze.com/locations/brandon-fl or call 813-692-9230.