Fifteen students from Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) have been named recipients of the prestigious National Merit $2,500 Scholarship, according to an announcement released today by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).

The HCPS students are among 2,500 Merit Scholar designees nationwide, selected from a highly competitive pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program.

National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are chosen based on the strongest combination of academic achievement, leadership and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners in each state is proportional to that state’s share of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

“These students represent the very best of Hillsborough County Public Schools,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Earning a National Merit Scholarship is a tremendous achievement and a reflection of years of hard work, academic excellence and strong support from dedicated teachers, families, and school communities.”

Recipients were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors who reviewed a comprehensive portfolio of information, including academic records and course rigor, PSAT/NMSQT scores, leadership and contributions to school and community activities, a student‑written essay and a recommendation from a high school official.

The $2,500 scholarships are single‑payment awards funded primarily by NMSC, with support from corporate partners and donations to the organization’s President’s Fund. Students may use the award at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.

Hillsborough County Public Schools National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners:

Chase A. Copeland, Bloomingdale High School.

Daniel Park, King High School.

Churnika Gudla Venkata Siva, Middleton High School.

Aaryan T. Vaishya, Middleton High School.

Casey A. Ayres, Newsome High School.

John R. Lamont, Plant High School.

Kiara L. Lester, Plant City High School.

Rohan J. Morgan, Plant High School.

Ava Lekarczyk, Robinson High School.

Sophie R. Farnan, Sickles High School.

Shaan R. Patel, Steinbrenner High School.

Andy B. Wu, Steinbrenner High School.

Shreyashi Bodaka, Strawberry Crest High School.

Shelby L. Bray, Strawberry Crest High School.

Vritti A. Udasi, Strawberry Crest High School.

The National Merit Scholarship Program began in October 2024, when students took the PSAT/NMSQT as high school juniors. By the conclusion of the 2026 competition, approximately 6,700 students nationwide will have earned National Merit Scholarships, totaling nearly $24 million.

Founded in 1955, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation is a not‑for‑profit organization that operates without government assistance and works to honor academically talented students and encourage educational excellence.