In June, residents are invited to attend a free, live children’s theater experience, Alice in the Hundred Acre Wood, written by Maggie Lou Rader, at the library that focuses on dramatic and imaginative play.

True crime in the Hundred Acre Wood? Yes, please! Join the fun as Alice, the best detective in Wonderland, hunts for clues in a crime caper mystery featuring some of childhood’s favorite characters. When Winnie the Pooh hires Alice to solve the case of Christopher Robin’s kidnapping, she arrives in the Hundred Acre Wood to find a very anxious Piglet, a terribly unfocused Tigger and a very Eeyore-y Eeyore.

Will Alice find the culprit? Will she be able to bring Christopher Robin home? This literary mashup will have audiences laughing as they follow clues and help Alice crack the case.

This event is recommended for ages 5 and up. Tickets will be available at the marked service point 15 minutes prior to each showing on a first-come, first-served basis.

Show times and locations:

Friday, June 5, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Riverview Public Library, located at 9951 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview.

Monday, June 8, at 11 a.m. at C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library, located at 2607 E. Dr. MLK, Jr. Blvd. in Tampa.

Thursday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at Riverview Public Library.

Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at New Tampa Regional Library, located at 10001 Cross Creed Blvd. in Tampa.

Tuesday, June 16, at 11 a.m. at Town ’N Country Regional Public Library, located at 7606 Paula Dr., Ste. 120, in Tampa.

For more information, visit https://hcplc.org/childrenstheatre.

This event is presented by Creative Arts Theatre Company, the City of Tampa’s professional theatre company for young audiences.