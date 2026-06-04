Members of the Delta Delta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority recently joined sisters from across the Suncoast Council (Tampa) to commemorate a milestone anniversary at the organization’s annual Founder’s Day Luncheon. This year’s celebration honored the 95th birthday of Beta Sigma Phi and marked the close of another sorority year.

The luncheon was hosted at the historic Columbia Restaurant Museum in Ybor City, where attendees gathered among displays of vintage costumes and cultural artifacts that reflect decades of rich history. The venue provided a fitting backdrop for an afternoon steeped in tradition, reflection and celebration.

A highlight of the event included the reading of the Mayor’s Proclamation, followed by members uniting to recite the Founder’s Day Pledge — a tradition that reinforces the sorority’s values of friendship, learning, and service.

Recognition of outstanding members was also a focal point of the program. Lee Livingston was honored as Delta Delta Chapter’s ‘Woman of the Year,’ while Julia Pickens received the distinction of Suncoast Council’s ‘Woman of the Year,’ acknowledging their contributions to the organization.

The ceremony included the installation of the 2026-27 Suncoast Council Executive Board, ushering in a new year of leadership. Excitement continued, as it was announced that the upcoming Beta Sigma Phi theme will be ‘BSP Sisters Light Up the World.’

Looking ahead, members eagerly anticipate the 2026 Florida Cruise Convention, which will take place aboard Royal Caribbean’s Radiance of the Seas. The event promises to be a memorable gathering of sisters from across 26 stated, culminating in the announcement of the Florida ‘Woman of the Year.’

Beta Sigma Phi is an organization for women over the age of 18. Women interested in learning more about membership opportunities can contact Pickens at juliapickens88@gmail.com or visit the Suncoast Council website at https://bspsuncoastcouncil.weebly.com/.