Pinch A Penny Pool Patio & Spa, located in FishHawk, has been serving the community since 2008. Through the years, the Rutledge family, who owns and operates the business, has been dedicated and committed to their clients’ needs.

Recently, the business has expanded its services, now offering new pool construction. This includes design, material selection, installation and 30 days after service to ensure the pool is functioning properly and as intended.

Jim Rutledge sets his business apart from other pool building companies as a company already rooted and invested in the community. In this expansion, Pinch A Penny is still a small, intimate pool company focused on its clients’ unique preferences. He explained that it expanded its client services to create a small, custom boutique-style pool building business focused on their customers.

Unlike other companies, once construction is complete, the company provides its clients with ongoing services, such as chemical testing, repairs and warranty work.

Jim Rutledge stated, “We are not going anywhere. When there is an issue, we are going to be there to support you.”

Since offering new pool construction, the Rutledges’ business has provided services to clients in both Hillsborough and Manatee County. Throughout each specific building process, it has maintained commitment to its clients.

In addition to pool construction, their business also specializes in outdoor kitchen design and fire pits, artificial turf and landscaping along with patio lighting.

The Rutledges’ Pinch A Penny Pool Patio & Spa store is located at 16715 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia, in the shopping center across from Newsome High School. To learn more about its services and set up an appointment for a new pool construction, contact 813-655-3700 or store191@pinchapenny.com.