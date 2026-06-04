Bloomingdale High School senior tennis player Laila Clark signed with Converse University in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Spring National Signing Day, April 15.

“When I signed my letter of intent, the biggest thing going through my mind was gratitude,” said Clark. “I was thinking about my parents and everything they’ve sacrificed to give me this opportunity, and my coaches who have pushed me to become a better player and person. It was a really special moment because it wasn’t just about me, it was about everyone who helped me get there. I felt proud, thankful and excited for what’s ahead.”

According to Clark’s head coach, Anthony Fiorita, she is the first player ever from Bloomingdale High School to sign a letter of intent and play college tennis.

“I was so proud of her,” said Fiorita. “This college signing was something that she didn’t even consider a few months ago. She honestly wasn’t sure that she was ready to make that jump to college. Anyone who sits and watches her play knows that there is no question. Converse University just signed a diamond in the rough, and with more polishing she will shine on the college level.”

Clark was also recently recognized by Hillsborough County Public Schools with the Andres Garcia Memorial Award for Most Outstanding Female Tennis Player in Hillsborough County for 2026.

“I was honestly surprised and extremely honored,” said Clark. “Knowing what the award represents makes it even more meaningful. It’s not just about performance but also character and dedication, so it really meant a lot to be recognized in that way. I’m very grateful and motivated to keep representing those values moving forward.”

Clark finished second in districts this season. She has lettered on the varsity tennis team since her freshman year and was the team captain this year. She also has well over a 4.0 GPA. She plans on majoring in mathematics or engineering.

“My ultimate goal is to compete at the highest level I can and continue improving every day,” said Clark. “In college, I want to make an impact on my team, help us win and keep developing my game. Beyond that, I’d love to see how far tennis can take me. Whether that’s playing professionally or staying involved in the sport in some way long-term.”